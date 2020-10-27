Insurtech Market is Booming Worldwide to Show Significant Growth by 2026 – Damco Group,DXC Technology Company,Lemonade,Majesco,Oscar Insurance

Insurance companies across the globe are broadly investing in digitization to simplify the transaction process and improve the functionality of insurance payment system which is likely to drive the Insurtech market. The acceptance of insurance technology has permitted businesses to asses risks related to the market, counterparty credit, operation, and liquidity. Insurtech also permits insurance companies to improve customer engagement and provide faster services which might provide new opportunities in Insurtech market.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. Damco Group

2. DXC Technology Company

3. Lemonade

4. Majesco

5. Oscar Insurance

6. Quantemplate

7. Shift Technology

8. Trv, Inc

9. Wipro Limited

10. Zhongan Insurance

Rise in customer data and the need to monitor, manage, and maintain it has become has become challenging in an organization. Due to this, the demand for digitization in business processes will rise as it assist insurance companies in simplifying the management, maintenance, and monitoring of their customers? data which will help the insurtech market to rise globally. The development of several payment processing technologies has made the transaction process easier for the insurance companies. The adoption of insurtech in the insurance industry introduced ultra-customized policies by using new streams of data from internet connected devices. This, in turn, help insurance firms to dynamically price premiums based on observed behavior of customers.

The global Insurtech market is segmented on the basis of type, service, technology, and end use. On the basis of type, market is segmented as Auto, Business, Health, Home, Speciality, and Travel. On the basis of service, market is segmented as Consulting, Support and Maintenance. On the basis of technology, market is segmented as Blockchain, Cloud Computing, IoT, Machine learning, Robo Advisory, Others. On the basis of end use, market is segmented as Automotive, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation, Others.

Insurtech Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Insurtech Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the global market. The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Insurtech Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the end users in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the global market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Insurtech Market. The report on the Global Insurtech Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

