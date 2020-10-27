Medical Automation Market Analysis 2020 With COVID 19 Impact Analysis| Leading Players, Business Prospects, In-depth Analysis Research Report Foresight to 2027

The finest Medical automation market research report is the one which is pertinent, unique, and creditable that employs proven tools and techniques to turn complex market insights into simpler version. Being the most suitable example of the above attributes, this business report has been prepared by keeping in mind every market related aspect. Medical automation market is supposed to grow during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. According to this market report, new highs will take place in the market in 2020-2027. A market research carried out in the credible Medical automation market report assists in improving and enhancing the products so that future products offer more fulfilment to the valuable customers.

Medical automation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 150.48 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing automation in cancer diagnostic for early cancer detection is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Automation Market Share Analysis

Medical automation market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to medical automation market.

The major players covered in the medical automation market report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Medtronic, Tecan Trading AG, Intuitive Surgical., Stryker, Danaher, Swisslog Holding AG, Parata Systems, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corporation., Omnicell, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Advancement & development in the automation technology and rising demand for accuracy & reproducibility is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the factors such as increasing government initiatives to enhance medical automation, high labor cost to enhance pharmacy automation, increasing investment by various manufacturers to enhance automated medical devices and rising cases of chronic diseases are the factors which will affect the growth of this market.

Some of the factors such as strict regulatory procedure delays product launches and implementation of high tax on medical devices is the factor which is restraining the growth of the market.

Global Medical Automation Market Scope and Market Size

Medical automation market is segmented of the basis of application and end- users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on application, the medical automation market is segmented into diagnostics & monitoring, therapeutics, lab & pharmacy automation and medical logistics & training. Diagnostic & monitoring segment is divided into automated imaging, point-of-care testing (POCT) and automated image analysis. Automated imaging is further divided into automated radiography, automated fluoroscopy, automated microscopy and capsule endoscopy.

Therapeutic segment is divided into non-surgical automation and surgical automation. Non-surgical automation market is divided into defibrillators and automated medication systems. Defibrillators segment is divided into implantable cardioverter defibrillators, automated external defibrillators and wearable defibrillators. Automated medication systems are divided into implantable drug pumps and wearable drug pumps. Surgical automation segment is further divided into surgical robots, intraoperative imaging, surgical navigation, intelligent operating rooms and surgical simulators. Intraoperative imaging is divided into intraoperative computed tomography (ICT) Scanners, intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (IMRI) and intraoperative ultrasound imaging (IOUS).

Lab and pharmacy segment is divided into lab automation and pharmacy automation. Lab automation segment is divided into automated liquid handling systems, microplate readers, stand-alone robots, automated storage & retrieval systems and software & informatics. Pharmacy automation is divided into automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging & labeling systems and automated medication compounding systems.

Medical logistics & training is segmented into logistic automation and trainers. Logistic automation segment is divided into automated hospital pickup & delivery systems and hospital asset/patient/staff tracking systems. The automated hospital pickup & delivery systems is further divided into pneumatic tube systems and automated guided vehicles. Hospital asset/patient/staff tracking systems is divided into radio-frequency identification and real-time locating systems.

Based on end- users, the medical automation market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmacies, research labs & institutes and home/ambulatory care settings & others

Medical Automation Market Country Level Analysis

Medical automation market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by application and end- users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical automation market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Medical automation market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for medical automation market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the medical automation market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

