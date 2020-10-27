ATOPIC DERMATITIS MARKET GROWTH, INDUSTRY OUTLOOK: POST COVID-19 INVESTORS EYE BIGGER-THAN-EXPECTED | VELITE PHARMACEUTICALS, GALDERMA SA, PFIZER INC,

Get Sample Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-atopic-dermatitis-market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the atopic dermatitis market are
Velite Pharmaceuticals,
Galderma SA,
Pfizer Inc,
Fujisawa Healthcare, Inc.,
Dow,
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc,
LEO Pharma A/S,
Sanofi,
Novartis AG,
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,
Bayer AG,
Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc.,
Connetics Corporation,
ALLERGAN,
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH,
GlaxoSmithKline plc,
- Hoffmann-La Roche AG,
Encore Dermatology, Inc.,
AbbVie Inc. and few among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2017, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in a collaboration with Sanofi received the US FDA approval for Dupixent (dupilumab) injection for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adult patient
- In December 2016, Pfizer Inc. received the US FDA approval for Eucrisatm (crisaborole), a phosphodieterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) in padiatric patient as well as adult patient
Market Definition: Global Atopic Dermatitis Market
Atopic dermatitis can be defined as a chronic inflammatory skin condition that affects patients of all age group and is a result of a complex interplay of multiple factors including environmental, immunological, genetic, and pharmacologic factors.
According to the article published in National Center for Biotechnology Information 2018, It was estimated that totoal population of atopic dermatitis in the United States over 4.9% , in Canada 4.4% and 3.5% in Europe. The prevalent was higher in female as comapared to male. Increasing number of atopic dermatitis cases worldwide and accelerating demand of clinical treatment and novel therapies indicates the significant growth of market.
Market Drivers
- Strong product pipeline for atopic dermatitis
- Availability of novel drug therapies and generic alternatives
- Increase in awareness of atopic dermatitis
- Growing cases of atopic dermatitis worldwide
Market Restraints
- Upcoming patent expiry of products of many companies
- Allergic reactions of off-label therapies
- Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable
Segmentation: Global Atopic Dermatitis Market
By Mechanism of Action Type
- Antihistamines
- Topical corticosteroids
- Emollients
- Phosphodieterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor
- Topical antiseptic
- Others
By Mode of Administration
- Injectable
- Topical
- Oral
By Drug Type
- Triamcinolone
- Clobetasol
- Tacrolimus topical
- Betamethasone
- Pimecrolimus
- Fluocinonide
- Hydrocortisone
- Prednisone
- Crisaborole
- Fluticasone
- Methylprednisolone
- Others
By End- User
- Hospitals
- Research Centers
- Clinics
- Home Care
By Distribution Channel
- Mail Order Pharmacies
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Drug Stores
- Retail Pharmacies
- Dermatology Clinics
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitive Analysis: Global Atopic Dermatitis Market
Global atopic dermatitis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of atopic dermatitis market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global atopic dermatitis market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global, By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
