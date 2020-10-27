ACTIVATED CLOTTING TIME TESTING MARKET GROWTH, INDUSTRY OUTLOOK: POST COVID-19 INVESTORS EYE BIGGER-THAN-EXPECTED | ABBOTT., HELENA LABORATORIES, SYSMEX CORPORATION, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Global activated clotting time testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of activated clotting time testing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The Global Activated Clotting Time Testing Market report forecasts the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies along with market segment type and market application. This is the quality market report which has obvious market research studies and estimations that supports business growth. In addition, all the collected data is checked and verified by the market experts before publishing it into the market report and providing it to the client. To improve customer experience while using this Activated Clotting Time Testing Market report, all the facts and figures of statistical and numerical data are represented very well.

The global activated clotting time testing market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing blood related and cardiovascular disorder among population is the major factor for the growth of this market. Some of the major competitors currently working in the global activated clotting time testing market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott., Helena Laboratories, Sysmex Corporation, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Instrumentation Laboratory India Pvt ltd, Medtronic, Diagnostica Stago S.A.S., WerfenLife, S.A., Others.

Global Activated Clotting Time Testing Market By Product Type (Point of Care, Clinical Laboratory Analyzer), Application (Cardiovascular and Vascular Surgery, ECMO, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories, Critical Care Units, Hemodialysis Units), Technology (Optical Detection, Laser Based Detection, Mechanical Detection, Fluorescent Based Detection), End- User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic & Research Institutes), Test (Prothrombin Time, Fibrinogen, Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time, Activated Clotting Time, D Dimer, Platelet Function, Heparin & Protamine Dose Response Test for ACT, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Activated Clotting Time Testing Market

Activated clotting time testing is a device which is specially designed to calculate the coagulation end-points in citrated whole blood, plasma samples or blood. They are compatible with all point of care testing devices. Optical detection, mechanical detection, fluorescent based detention etc. are some of the technology used in activated clotting time testing. Rising demand for automated hemostasis instrument is the major factor fueling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence for automated hemostasis instrument is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development in activated clotting time testing is driving the market growth

Rising awareness about the point- of care testing among population is driving the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of the automated systems is restraining the market growth

Less adoption of advanced automatic clotting timer systems in developing countries is another factor restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Activated Clotting Time Testing Market

By Product Type

Point of Care

Clinical Laboratory Analyzer

By Application

Cardiovascular and Vascular Surgery

ECMO

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Critical Care Units

Hemodialysis Units

By Technology

Optical Detection

Laser Based Detection

Mechanical Detection

Fluorescent Based Detection

By End- User

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Academic & Research Institutes

By Test

Prothrombin Time

Fibrinogen

Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time

Activated Clotting Time

D Dimer, Platelet Function

Heparin & Protamine Dose Response Test for ACT

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2015, Roche announced the launch of their new lab-coagulation solution cobas t 411 analyzer that is specially designed for low-volume routine testing. The main aim of the launch is to expand the coagulation solution and provide customer with new development so that they can improve the productivity and efficiency of the lab. The analyzer is having the highest reagent capacity for reducing the hands-on time, as compared to other systems offered at low-volume coagulation laboratories

In December 2018, Sysmex announced the launch of their new Revohem FIX Chromogenic which is a Blood Coagulation Factor IX Measurement Kit which can be used with Sysmex’s Automated Blood Coagulation Analyzers CS-5100/CS-2500/CS-2400 and CS-2100i/CS-2000i/CS-1600. It is specially designed for the treatment of hemophilia B. The main aim is to increase the quality of testing and reduce the burden on patients

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global activated clotting time testing market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

