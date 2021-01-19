Global Fertility Services Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis And Forecast To 2026||CooperSurgical, Inc., Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF

An absolute insights and know-how of the greatest market opportunities into the relevant markets or healthcare industry required for successful business growth can be accomplished only with the best market research report. To better structure a persuasive Fertility Services market research report, a nice blend of advanced industry insights, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology is utilized which gives an excellent experience to the readers or end users. Fertility Services market report also involves strategic profiling of the major players in the market, comprehensive analysis of their basic competencies, and thereby keeping competitive landscape of the market in front of the client.



The global fertility services market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20,398.07 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 41,396.21 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the changing lifestyle and increasing infertility rates.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Olympus Corporation, Cook, The Cooper Companies Inc., Instituto Bernabeu, Virtus Health, CooperSurgical, Inc., Vitrolife, CARE Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF, Fertility Focus, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Merck KGaA, LABOTECT GMBH, Genea Limited, Medicover, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Progyny, Inc., CryoChoice, LLC., Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, LifeGlobal / CooperSurgical and IVFtech ApS.

Market Drivers

Rising median age of first-time pregnancies in women

Decreasing fertility rate in women

Easy accessibility of ovulation monitors on e-commerce websites

Increasing acceptance of basal body temperature-based ovulation monitors

Market Restraints

Lack of the predictive power or precision to confirm ovulation

Unconfirmed precision of urine-based ovulation monitors in PCOS/PCOD patients

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN FERTILITY SERVICES MARKET

Increasing Infertility rates

According to a data, according to specialists in Spain in 2015 13 percent of specialists considered endometriosis as one of the main causes of infertility in Spain and 28% considered decreased egg supply is the major factor. Dysfunction during ovulation, stress, uterine are some of the another reasons for the infertility.

Segmentation: Global Fertility Services Market

By Cause of Infertility

(Male infertility, Female infertility),

Procedure

(Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), In-Vitro Fertilization, Artificial Insemination, Surrogacy, Others),

Services

(Donor, Non-donor),

End-User

(Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Clinical Research Institutes, Surgical centers),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

