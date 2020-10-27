Europe E-Invoicing Market is expected to reach US$ 4217.6 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 17.1% | Cegedim SA, Comarch SA, Coupa Software Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, The Sage Group plc, Tradeshift

The Europe E-Invoicing market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Europe E-Invoicing market was valued at US$ 1,241.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,217.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Electronic billing (also called electronic billing) is a type of electronic billing. Electronic billing methods are used by trading partners, such as customers and their suppliers, to present and monitor transaction documents with each other to ensure that the terms of a trading agreement are met. These documents include invoices, purchase orders, debit notes, credit notes, payment terms and instructions, and remittance vouchers.

E-Invoicing solution providers are offering various solutions with benefits such as compliance features. These solutions allow users to manage their operations alongside the complex country regulations, and the solutions also protect them from any risk related to regulatory compliances that affect “order to cash” and “procure to pay” business processes. Such benefits of e-Invoicing solutions are expected to drive the demand for the same in coming years in European countries.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for E-Invoicing assays in the market.

Europe E-Invoicing Market–Segmentation

Europe E-Invoicing Market, by Type

Cloud

On-Premise

Europe E-Invoicing Market, by End-User

B2B

B2C

Others

Europe E-Invoicing Market, by Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe E-Invoicing Market-Companies Mentioned

Basware Corporation

Cegedim SA

Comarch SA

Coupa Software Inc.

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

The Sage Group plc

Tradeshift

