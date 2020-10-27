Life Science Analytics Market is expected to grow exponentially in forecast period 2020- 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Life Science Analytics’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Sanofi (France),Oracle Corporation (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),Google Inc. (United States),IQVIA (United States),Accenture (Ireland),Cognizant (United States),Wipro Ltd. (India),Clarivate Analytics (United States)

What isLife Science Analytics Market?

Life science industry has experienced various challenges which have influenced its operational environment in the past. This includes patent cliff, approval of generics, growing investments in R&D, and stringent regulatory guidelines & compliances. However, the challenges have created opportunities such as the use of analytical tools & techniques.The application of Life Science analytics has emerged as a helpful tool for several pharmaceutical, biotechnological, and medical device enterprises, as these applications are helping to overcome challenges in data integration and enhance operational efficiency. The Global life science analytics market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of chronic disease, increased demand for improved data standardization, and technological advancements. In addition, increasing adoption of analytics for sales and marketing applications and in clinical trials has further boosted the market growth.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Descriptive Analysis, Predictive Analysis, Prescriptive Analysis, Reporting Analysis), Application (Biotech Companies, Medical Equipment Enterprise, Research Center, The Third Party), Components (Introduction, Services, Software), End users (Introduction, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies, Research Centers, Third-Party Administrators), Delievery Models (Introduction, On-Premise Delivery Models, On-Demand Delivery Models)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Digitalization in Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Industry to Improve its Value Chain

Demand for Personalised Medicine

Growth Drivers

Adoption of Analytic Solution in Clinical Trials

High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Healthcare Cost

Impact of Social Media on Healthcare

Challenges that Market May Face:

Data Privacy and Theft Issue

Political Instability, Economic Stress, and Lack of Proactive Initiatives

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The market is fragmented with numerous players and there is presence of analytical service providers who are involved in high investment along with the key players. These investments are inturn driving the Global Life Science Analytics Market. Small players have adopted a competitive pricing strategy. Further, investments made by large players in R&D are higher, development of new products is mostly a tactic adopted by larger companies as compared to emerging ones.

