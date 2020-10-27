Europe Ceramic Balls Market Share, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2027 | Axens, CoorsTek, Inc., Devson Catalyst Pvt. Ltd, Global Precision Ball & Roller, IIndustrie Bitossi, Industrial Tectonics Inc., MetalBall, Preciball SA

Ceramic balls are spherical rolling elements, which have higher rigidity, lower thermal expansion, lighter weight, higher corrosion resistance and higher electric resistance than steel balls. They are made from various ceramic materials.

The Europe ceramic balls market accounted to US$ 129.5 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 280.7 Million by 2027.

Silicon-based ceramic balls have excellent properties such as high temperature resistance, wear resistance and low density. They are used in a wide range of industries such as automotive, aerospace, chemicals, bearings, valves, grinding and other mechanical parts. July 13, 2018

A chemical can be defined in an introductory general chemistry textbook as “any material with a defined chemical composition.” By law, “chemical” may include both pure substances and mixtures of defined compositions or manufacturing processes.

The Europe Ceramic Balls market is growing along with the chemicals and materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Germany has the largest market share in the European ceramic ball market. Germany’s rising ceramic ball market is largely due to the expansion of the region’s automotive industry. The German automotive industry offers significant market opportunities for the ceramic ball market. The German automobile industry is one of the strongest in the world in terms of producing high-tech automotive products. For example, according to the German Trade and Investment Report, more than 5.5 million passenger cars were produced in Germany in 2017. In addition, countries such as Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom have a thriving manufacturing industry that further drives the demand for ceramic balls in these countries.

EUROPE CERAMIC BALLS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Material

Zirconia

Silicon

Alumina

Others

By Function

Active

Inert

By Application

Aerospace

Automotive

Chemical

Others

By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Axens

CoorsTek, Inc.

Devson Catalyst Pvt. Ltd

Global Precision Ball & Roller

IIndustrie Bitossi

Industrial Tectonics Inc.

MetalBall

Preciball SA

Topack Ceramics Pvt. Ltd

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

