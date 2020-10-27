Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Drivers, COVID-19 Impact, Trends and Opportunities 2020-2026 | Top Players: GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, Procter & Gamble, Perrigo, Abbott, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical, Nestle, Boehringer Ingelheim, Reckitt Benckiser, Purdue Pharma Market Segment by Product Type: Laxatives, Anti-Flatulents, H2-Antaginists, Anti-Diarrheals, PPIs, Anti-Emetics, Other Market Segment by Application: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs market

TOC

1 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs

1.2 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Laxatives

1.2.3 Anti-Flatulents

1.2.4 H2-Antaginists

1.2.5 Anti-Diarrheals

1.2.6 PPIs

1.2.7 Anti-Emetics

1.2.8 Other

1.3 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Segment by Application

1.3.1 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Hospital Pharmacies

1.3.3 Retail Pharmacies

1.3.4 Online Pharmacies

1.4 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Industry

1.6 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Trends 2 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Business

6.1 GlaxoSmithKline

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 GlaxoSmithKline Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 GlaxoSmithKline Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline Products Offered

6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development

6.2 Pfizer

6.2.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

6.2.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Pfizer Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Pfizer Products Offered

6.2.5 Pfizer Recent Development

6.3 Johnson & Johnson

6.3.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

6.3.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Johnson & Johnson Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Johnson & Johnson Products Offered

6.3.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

6.4 Bayer

6.4.1 Bayer Corporation Information

6.4.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Bayer Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Bayer Products Offered

6.4.5 Bayer Recent Development

6.5 Procter & Gamble

6.5.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

6.5.2 Procter & Gamble Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Procter & Gamble Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Procter & Gamble Products Offered

6.5.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

6.6 Perrigo

6.6.1 Perrigo Corporation Information

6.6.2 Perrigo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Perrigo Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Perrigo Products Offered

6.6.5 Perrigo Recent Development

6.7 Abbott

6.6.1 Abbott Corporation Information

6.6.2 Abbott Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Abbott Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Abbott Products Offered

6.7.5 Abbott Recent Development

6.8 Sanofi

6.8.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

6.8.2 Sanofi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Sanofi Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Sanofi Products Offered

6.8.5 Sanofi Recent Development

6.9 Teva Pharmaceutical

6.9.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

6.9.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Products Offered

6.9.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Recent Development

6.10 Nestle

6.10.1 Nestle Corporation Information

6.10.2 Nestle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Nestle Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Nestle Products Offered

6.10.5 Nestle Recent Development

6.11 Boehringer Ingelheim

6.11.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation Information

6.11.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Products Offered

6.11.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Development

6.12 Reckitt Benckiser

6.12.1 Reckitt Benckiser Corporation Information

6.12.2 Reckitt Benckiser Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Reckitt Benckiser Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Reckitt Benckiser Products Offered

6.12.5 Reckitt Benckiser Recent Development

6.13 Purdue Pharma

6.13.1 Purdue Pharma Corporation Information

6.13.2 Purdue Pharma Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Purdue Pharma Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Purdue Pharma Products Offered

6.13.5 Purdue Pharma Recent Development 7 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs

7.4 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Distributors List

8.3 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Customers 9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal OTC Drugs Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

