Global Bone Morphogenetic Protein Market 2020: Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape

Bone Morphogenetic Protein market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Spinal Fusion is Expected to Hold the Highest Market Share in the Application Segment
In the application segment, spinal fusion is believed to have the largest market size.
Bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) is a protein which stimulates the formation of bone in the body and it is widely used in the spinal fusion surgery. Studies have revealed that BMP is accepted widely to facilitate the fusion at the rate greater than that of traditional bone graft surgery. Due to this reason, BMP gives the surgeon the freedom to perform the surgery with the ease of the improved fusion rate, which avoids the complications of an iliac crest autograft (hip) graft harvest. When the hip graft is avoided, it shortens the amount of the time taken for surgery, and reduces complication rates, allowing for a quicker and less painful recovery time.
With the rise in the number of spinal surgeries and the ease of surgery with the help of BMP, its application is increasing rapidly in spinal fusion surgery.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. A well-established healthcare system and the adoption of novel technologies in the region are the prime factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region.
The US FDA approved the protein molecule called rhBMP-2 in 2002, which later became the preferred procedure for the surgeries associated with bone in the United States. As per the data published by the National Institute of Health, approximately 1.62 million spinal fusion surgeries are performed annually in the United States, which indicates that there is a great scope for the BMP usage in the country.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Bone Morphogenetic Protein market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Bone Morphogenetic Protein market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Bone Morphogenetic Protein market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Bone Morphogenetic Protein market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Bone Morphogenetic Protein?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Bone Morphogenetic Protein market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Bone Morphogenetic Protein space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Bone Morphogenetic Protein market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Bone Morphogenetic Protein Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Bone Morphogenetic Protein Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Bone Morphogenetic Protein market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Bone Morphogenetic Protein market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Bone Morphogenetic Protein market trends that influence the global Bone Morphogenetic Protein market
Detailed TOC of Bone Morphogenetic Protein Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Incidences of Sports-related Injury
4.2.2 Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
4.2.3 Technological Advancements
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Procedure
4.3.2 Alternative Treatment Availability
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Recombinant Human Bone Morphogenetic Protein (rhBMP) – 2
5.1.2 Recombinant Human Bone Morphogenetic Protein (rhBMP) -7
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Spinal Fusion
5.2.2 Trauma
5.2.3 Reconstructive Surgery
5.2.4 Oral-maxillofacial
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 DePuy Synthes
6.1.2 Ember Therapeutics Inc.
6.1.3 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation
6.1.4 Medtronic PLC
6.1.5 R&D Systems
6.1.6 Sigma Aldrich Corporation
6.1.7 Smith & Nephew, Inc.
6.1.8 Stryker Corporation
6.1.9 Thermo Fischer Scientific
6.1.10 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
