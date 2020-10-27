Global Blood Transfusion Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, Market Size, Forecast To 2024

“Blood Transfusion Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Blood Transfusion market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
The Pathogen Reduction System is Expected to have the Largest Market Size
The pathogen reduction system segment of the blood transfusion market is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.50% over the forecast period. The demand for pathogen reduction system is growing with the emergence of a cost-effective and innovative solution to inactivate or reduce the risk of infection. For example, the INTERCEPT Blood System from Cerus Corporation has significantly enhanced blood safety at more than 100 blood centers, worldwide.
The apheresis device segment is expected to be the second-largest market with a CAGR of 5.80%. It is used primarily for the treatment of leukostasis, caused by elevated white blood count in leukemia. It is also used in severe rheumatoid arthritis, to reduce the risk of antibody-mediated rejection of organ during, systemic lupus, Goodpasture syndrome, polymyositis or dermatomycosis, and preeclampsia and eclampsia in pregnancy.
North America Dominates the Blood Transfusion Market
North America currently dominates the market for blood transfusion and is expected to remain strong in the future due to an increasing number of trauma cases and surgical procedures, which are driving the demand for blood transfusion. The United States holds the majority of the market in North America, primarily due to the increase in road accidents and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. According to the data published by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, in 2016, there were 34,439 fatal motor vehicle crashes in the United States, out of which, 37,461 deaths occurred. It resulted in 11.6 deaths per 100,000 people.
Also, as per the estimates of the American National Red Cross, approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day, and nearly 21 million blood components are transfused each year in the country. This indicates the rising demand for blood transfusion in the United States. These statistics also indicate the high requirement for blood transfusion products. Thus, ensuring a consistent supply of these products is crucial to support the growing healthcare requirements in the region.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Blood Transfusion market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Blood Transfusion market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Blood Transfusion market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Blood Transfusion market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Blood Transfusion?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Blood Transfusion market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Blood Transfusion space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Blood Transfusion market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Blood Transfusion Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Blood Transfusion Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Blood Transfusion market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Blood Transfusion market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Blood Transfusion market trends that influence the global Blood Transfusion market
Detailed TOC of Blood Transfusion Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures
4.2.2 Rise in the Number of Blood Disorders
4.2.3 Increasing Accidents and Trauma Cases
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework
4.3.2 High Costs Associated with Handling of Blood and its Components
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Blood Bag and Accessory
5.1.2 Blood Mixer
5.1.3 Fridge and Freezer
5.1.4 Filter
5.1.4.1 Inline Filter
5.1.4.2 Dockable Filter
5.1.5 Blood Component Separator
5.1.6 Apheresis Device
5.1.7 Pathogen Reduction System
5.1.8 Consumables and Supplies
5.1.9 Other Products
5.2 By End-user
5.2.1 Hospital
5.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
5.2.3 Blood Bank
5.2.4 Other End-users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Immucor Inc.
6.1.2 Becton Dickinson
6.1.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG
6.1.4 Terumo Corporation
6.1.5 Grifols SA
6.1.6 Kaneka Corporation
6.1.7 Fresenius Kabi
6.1.8 Haemonetics Corporation
6.1.9 Macopharma SA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
