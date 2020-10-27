Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscap

Categories
The report focuses on the favorable Global “Blood Glucose Test Strips market” and its expanding nature. The Blood Glucose Test Strips market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • As a part of diabetes treatment, constant monitoring of glucose levels is required. Blood glucose levels if not monitored regularly can lead to severe complications. Diabetes management process is an expensive service. At the large scale, patients use blood glucose test strips. The retail cost of these strips varies from 50 cents per piece to as high as USD 5 per strip.
  • Price is often a significant concern for the purchase of blood glucose test strips. Although various countries, like the United Kingdom, provide reimbursements for prescribed test strips, the majority of the patients have to pay for them from their pockets.
  • The frequency of monitoring glucose levels depends on the type of diabetes and varies from patient to patient.
  • Type 1 diabetic patients need to check their blood glucose levels at regular intervals to monitor their blood glucose levels and adjust the insulin dosing accordingly.
  • Therefore, if a patient performs 5-6 tests in a day, the average expenditure on test strips would be over USD 180/month. These expenses add to the already high diabetes management costs and are impeding the market growth.

    Key Manufacturers

  • Abbott Diabetes Care
  • Roche
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Arkray
  • Ascensia Diabetes Care
  • Agamatrix Inc.
  • Bionime Corporation
  • Acon
  • Trivida
  • Rossmax

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Blood Glucose Test Strips market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Blood Glucose Test Strips market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Blood Glucose Test Strips market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • In 2018, the global blood glucose test strips market was estimated at around USD 8,022.8 million. The market is expected to register a CAGR of about 10.8 % during the forecast period (2019-2024). The market is segmented by component (blood glucose test strips), end user (hospital and personal use test strips), and geography.

    TOC of Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Blood Glucose Test Strips market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Key Market Trends: – Increased Awareness Among Type 2 Diabetic Patients is Driving the Blood Glucose Test Strips Market

    Due to the ease in handling glucometers, patients are now preferring to use them for their personal use (home use).
    Measuring blood glucose levels is essential to take or alter the medication accordingly, especially insulin users. Within seconds, glucometers provide the blood glucose levels with accuracy. There is constant upgradation in glucometers for better use and more efficiency.
    Approximately 10% of diabetic population contributes to Type 1 diabetes and 90% contributes to Type 2 diabetes.
    About 90% of Type 1 patients are using glucometer in their daily routines, and 25% of Type 2 patients are using the glucometers.
    Due to the sedentary lifestyle, the blood glucose levels for Type 2 diabetes patients are not under control, and this is causing the patients to regularly monitor their blood glucose levels to avoid further complications of diabetes.
    Thus, the aforementioned factor has increased the demand for the blood glucose test strips market.

    North America to Dominate the Market

    Globally, North America accounted for the largest share of 58.33% in 2017, owing to the availability of healthcare reimbursements and the fastest adoption rate for new medical technologies.
    Europe is also a leading region in the global blood glucose test strips market. North America is the fastest-growing region for the market and portrays a massive potential for growth in the future, due to the increasing government initiatives to combat diabetes and corporate investments to streamline R&D in diabetes.

    Detailed TOC of Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Report 2019-2024:

