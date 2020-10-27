Global BioPhotonics Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, Market Size, Forecast To 2024

“BioPhotonics Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. BioPhotonics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Inside Imaging (Endoscopy) is Expected to Hold the Highest Market Share in the Technology Segment

In the Technology segment of the market, inside imaging (endoscopy) is believed to have the largest market size, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period.

The integration of detection, characterization, diagnosis, and staging, during the time of endoscopy, is still an unmet medical need. The beginning of biophotonics in endoscopy has unlocked new prospects, and created some significant and new opportunities for enhanced identification and biochemical characterization of diseases. The most appropriate and useful method for categorizing biophotonic endoscopic techniques can be according to their ability to provide functional and biochemical information, and to enhance spatial resolution. SHG (Second Harmonic Generation), fa/LCI (frequency-domain angle-resolved low coherence interferometry), and near-IR (near-infrared) technologies are some of the commonly used visualization technologies. The aforementioned applications of these technologies drive the demand for the biophotonics market.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue to Do the Same during the Forecast Period

Currently, North America dominates the market for biophotonics, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States is a major market in the biophotonics industry, owing to the US government’s initiatives to develop the industry. In addition, the emergence of nanotechnology has driven the biophotonics market in the United States.

Market Overview:

The key factors propelling the growth of the market are the growing geriatric population, increasing use of biophotonics in cell and tissue diagnostics, emergence of nanotechnology in biophotonics, and the development of the novel photoacoustic tomography (PAT) system.

Research in biology has shifted from the level of cell to viruses and cellular constituents, such as proteins and nucleic acids. Tools for the investigation of these constituents must operate on the same scale, shifting focus from micro-scale to nano-scale. As a result, nanotechnology’s applications in imaging biological processes, for analyzing biological materials, have been increasing. Gold and iron nanoparticles are used in biomedical imaging. For instance, the gold nanoparticle is used by researchers from the University of Rochester on the tip of an optical fiber as an antenna, to enhance the fluorescence of labeled proteins in the cell membrane. Gold nanoparticles are also used, along with laser, to destroy cancer cells. In comparison, silica nanoparticles are less toxic than gold nanoparticles, and can be targeted against specific pathogens or tumors.

These nanoparticles can also carry chemotherapy drugs directly to tumors, reducing the harmful effects of these drugs on the body. The increasing benefits of biophotonics, concerning nanotechnology through improved artificial markers, are expected to drive the market. Key Manufacturers Like

