Global Biobanks Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscap

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Biobanks market” and its expanding nature. The Biobanks market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Biobanks market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Biobanks market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Biobanks market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Biobanks Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Biobanks market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Cryogenic Storage Segment by Equipment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

In biobanks, the cryogenic storage systems are basically used to store different life sciences materials at a very low temperature. The low temperature storage increases the longevity of the cells, while at the same time reducing the intensity of freezing damage. Various cryogenic storage devices are available that have been designed to allow storage of both liquid and vapor phase materials. The temperature in the cryogenic storage system is required to be maintained continuously. Currently, all demand is for automated cryogenic storage devices. This segment is further divided into refrigerators, ice machines, and freezers. With advanced storage and automated devices propelling the growth of the market, steady growth in the North American and European markets is expected.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is holds a major share in the global biobanks market, and it is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The United States has the largest expenditure for R&D and better healthcare infrastructure in the world. Different pharmaceutical/ biotech companies, academia, and research institutes are utilizing biobanks for the storage of DNA, RNA, tissue, serum, blood, plasma, cells, etc. According to the Hastings Center, a non-profit organization, 300 million biospecimens have been stored in the United States in various public and private biobanks. The market is in demand for the most advanced automated systems, and there is also a high adoption rate for new technology.

Detailed TOC of Biobanks Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Innovations in Regenerative Medicine

4.2.2 Growing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

4.2.3 Advances in Drug Discovery and Development

4.2.4 R&D Funding and Investments by Government and Non-governmental Organizations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Regulatory Issues

4.3.2 Cost Constraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Equipment

5.1.1 Cryogenic Storage Systems

5.1.1.1 Refrigerators

5.1.1.2 Ice Machines

5.1.1.3 Freezers

5.1.2 Alarm Monitoring Systems

5.1.3 Other Equipment

5.2 Media

5.2.1 Optimized Media

5.2.2 Non-optimized Media

5.3 Services

5.3.1 Human Tissue Biobanking

5.3.2 Stem Cell Biobanking

5.3.3 Cord Banking

5.3.4 DNA/RNA Biobanking

5.3.5 Other Services

5.4 Application

5.4.1 Regenerative Medicine

5.4.2 Drug Discovery

5.4.3 Disease Research

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Atlanta Biologicals Inc.

6.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.3 BioLifeSolutions Inc.

6.1.4 Chart Industries Inc.

6.1.5 Hamilton Company

6.1.6 Qiagen NV

6.1.7 Sigma-Aldrich Inc. (Merck KGaA)

6.1.8 STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.10 VWR International LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

