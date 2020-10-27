Global Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market 2020: Leading Players, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market” and its expanding nature. The Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market players

Key Market Trends: – Insulin Glargine Market Access has Widened

Lantus (insulin glargine) is the first long-acting insulin brought into the market by Sanofi. The product was approved for medical use in the United States in 2000.

Lantus’ reach was high among patients across different geographical regions, and it is one of the most top-selling drugs for Sanofi, which is exported to more than 100 countries.

As of 2015, Lantus market share was around USD 7 billion. However, patent protection for Lantus expired in most countries in 2015. Insulin glargine from competitor Eli Lilly became available in most countries during 2015, under the brand names Basaglar (as a follow-on in the United States) and Abasaglar (as a biosimilar in the European Union).

In 2015, Sanofi launched the extended version of Lantus as Toujeo with 300U/mL strength.

In less stringent regulatory environments, such as India, China, Mexico, and Peru, several biosimilar insulin already exist at lower prices. In India, a glargine biosimilar was first introduced by Biocon in 2011 at a cost that was 40% lower than Lantus. More recently, Lupin Ltd, in agreement with LG Life Sciences, launched its biosimilar ‘Basugine’ in 2014.

In China, follow-on biologics Basalin (Gan and Lee Pharmaceuticals, Beijing) ranked second in the Chinese glargine market, and occupied a 40% share, after Lantus, in 2017.

The United States Leads the Global Basal Insulin Market

In the global basal insulin market, the United States held 65.6% market share in 2017. Lantus is the top-selling drug in the country and occupies 49% market share, followed by Levemir, Tresiba, Toujeo, and Basaglar.

The sale of Lantus is expected to decrease during the forecast period, due to the presence biosimilars Basaglar and Toujeo (which are the extended versions of Lantus).

The other biosimilar of Lantus (insulin glargine) is Lusduna from Merck, which was tentatively approved by the FDA in the United States. However, despite a favorable nod from the FDA, Merck decided to discontinue Lusduna because of “anticipated pricing and cost of production”.

Tresiba, launched by Novo Nordisk in 2016, received encouraging feedback from the patients and is expected to show tremendous growth during the forecast period (2019-2024) due to its ultra-long-acting effect. The levemir segment is decreasing due to the switch of patients to Tresiba.

Study objectives of Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market trends that influence the global Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) market

Detailed TOC of Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Lantus

5.1.1.2 Levemir

5.1.1.3 Toujeo

5.1.1.4 Tresiba

5.1.1.5 Basaglar

5.1.1.6 Insulin Glargine Biosimilars

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3 Latin America

5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.4.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.5.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.6.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.7.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.8.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.9.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.10.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.11.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Novo Nordisk AS

7.1.2 Sanofi Aventis

7.1.3 Eli Lilly

7.1.4 Biocon

7.1.5 Julphar

7.1.6 Exir

7.1.7 SEDICO

7.1.8 Wockhardt

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Novo Nordisk AS

7.2.2 Sanofi Aventis

7.2.3 Eli Lilly

7.2.4 Others

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

