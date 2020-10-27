Global Apheresis Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscap

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Apheresis market” and its expanding nature. The Apheresis market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Apheresis market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Apheresis market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Apheresis market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Apheresis Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Apheresis market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Hematological Disorders is the Segment under Application that is Expected to Grow Fastest during the Forecast Period

Hematological disorders are found common in low-income countries, and they make a substantial contribution to morbidity and mortality of individuals in these regions. Hence, owing to the increasing burden of hematological incidences and growing applications of apheresis as a treatment method for hematological disorders, the apheresis market for hematological disorders is expected to experience growth in the forecast period.

The recent years brought about a rise in new options of therapeutic apheresis, such as immunoadsorption, double filtration and cytapheresis used in the treatment of both primary and secondary autoimmune renal diseases. Those methods, more selective and safer than the classic TA, are potentially more efficient in the removal of pathogens, thus reducing the intoxication of the patient’s organism.

Asia-Pacific holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to witness high growth, owing to the rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of several choric diseases. China is found to be one of the largest consumers and manufacturers in the global plasma-derived products market and serves a vast population. Great progress has been made in the Chinese plasma fractionation industry in the past 50 years. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure is another critical factor that is likely to enhance the growth of the market in the near future.

Detailed TOC of Apheresis Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Global Disease Burden

4.2.2 Rise in Demand for Blood Components and Associated Safety

4.2.3 Technological Advancement in Development of New Apheresis Techniques

4.2.4 Rise in the Reimbursement Policies and Funding for Apheresis Procedures

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Capital Investment and Costs Associated with Apheresis Procedures

4.3.2 Lack of Qualified Skilled Professionals

4.3.3 Risk of Blood Contamination

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Devices

5.1.2 Disposables

5.1.2.1 Interventional/Surgical Simulators

5.2 By Apheresis Procedure

5.2.1 Leukapheresis

5.2.2 Plasmapheresis

5.2.3 Plateletpheresis

5.2.4 Erythrocytapheresis

5.2.5 Other Apheresis Procedures

5.3 By Technology

5.3.1 Centrifugation

5.3.2 Membrane Separation

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Renal Disorders

5.4.2 Hematological Disorders

5.4.3 Neurological Disorders

5.4.4 Autoimmune Disorders

5.4.5 Other Applications

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation

6.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.3 Cerus Corporation

6.1.4 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

6.1.5 Haemonetics Corporation

6.1.6 HemaCare Corporation

6.1.7 Kaneka Corporation

6.1.8 Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

6.1.9 Terumo Corporation

6.1.10 Therakos Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

