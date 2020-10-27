Global Antacids Market 2020: Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape

“Antacids Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Antacids market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Tablet is the Largest Segment Under Formulation Type that is expected to grow During the Forecast Years
Tablet has been estimated to be the largest segment due to the presence of chewable tablets in the market with different flavors that help to improve the patient adherence to the medication, which in turn is expected to contribute to the growth of the segment. Tablets also provide the correct amount of dosage to the patients and they are easy to store. These factors can be attributed to the segment growth over the forecast period.
In addition, the liquid dosage form is also one of the favored choices for children and the elderly population due to its pleasant taste. This factor is also anticipated to propel the market growth.
Asia-Pacific holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest growing regional segment during the forecast period due to the high unmet clinical needs, availability of effective treatment methods, rising disposable income, and consumer awareness about the availability of these products. In addition, the presence of key players is anticipated to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Antacids Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Geriatric Population Suffering from GERD
4.2.2 Poor Lifestyle Choices Leading to Higher Incidences of Acidity
4.2.3 Side Effects of Drugs like Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Ignorance of People towards Symptoms of Acidity
4.3.2 Side Effects Related to Antacids like Acid Rebound
4.3.3 Growing Number of Alternatives in the Market for Antacids
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Drug Class
5.1.1 Proton pump inhibitors
5.1.2 H2 Antagonist
5.1.2.1 Interventional/Surgical Simulators
5.1.3 Acid neutralizers
5.2 By Formulation Type
5.2.1 Tablet
5.2.2 Liquid
5.2.3 Powder
5.3 By Distribution Channel
5.3.1 Hospital Pharmacies
5.3.2 Retail Pharmacies
5.3.3 Other Distribution Channels
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AstraZeneca PLC
6.1.2 Bayer AG
6.1.3 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
6.1.4 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.7 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.8 Procter & Gamble
6.1.9 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
6.1.10 Sanofi S.A
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
