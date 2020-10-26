Blind Rivet Market Analysis Forecast by Types and Applications 2020, Market Trends | Expansion Plans till 2025, Challenges and Risks

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Top Key Manufactures of Blind Rivet Market:

FAR

Industrial Rivet / Rivet King

Bralo

Allfast

Cherry Aerospace

Handan Yuanda Metal Products

SRC (Special Rivets Corporation)

Ornit

Hengfeng rivet

R&R/Canadian Blind Rivet (CBRC)

Wuxi 3 Star Rivets

Wuxi Anshida Hardware Company

Gesipa

Honsel

Arconic Fastening Systems / Alcoa – Marson & Huck

Gesibras – Brazil

Bollhoff

FASTFIX

Stanley Engineered Fastening

Open End

Closed End on the basis of applications, the Blind Rivet market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Automobile

Aerospace

Construction