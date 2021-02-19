Global Polyethylene Imine Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Global “Polyethylene Imine Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Polyethylene Imine market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Polyethylene Imine manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Polyethylene Imine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Polyethylenimine (PEI) is a polymer with repeating unit composed of the amine group and two carbon aliphatic CH2CH2 spacer. Linear polyethyleneimines contain all secondary amines, in contrast to branched PEIs which contain primary, secondary and tertiary amino groups. Totally branched, dendrimeric forms were also reported. PEI is produced on industrial scale and finds many applications usually derived from its polycationic character.

BASF

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Wuhan Qianglong Chemical.

Gobekie Scope of the Polyethylene Imine Market Report: This report focuses on the Polyethylene Imine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Polyethyleneimine (PEI) is a water-soluble polymer, reactivity is now used in many industrial processes. It is mainly produced by two Companies established worldwide, the Nippon Shokubai Company, Ltd. (Japan) under the Trade names EPOMIN® and BASF-AG Ludwigshafen (Germany) under the Trade names Lupasol®.There are also supplier from china serves especially local market, such as Wuhan Qianglong Chemical and Gobekie. In terms of volume, the Global Polyethylene Imine market sales was 11996 MT in 2016, and is predicted to reach 15239 MT in 2023, with a CAGR 3.48% from 2016 to 2023. The global Polyethylene Imine market is valued at USD 390.33 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 436.43 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 1.61% between 2016 and 2023.PEI consists of a mixture of branched polymers with different molecular weight. On the market are polymers with average molecular weights of between 300 and 2,000,000, both in Water-free form, as well as an aqueous solution. PEI and its derivatives are being used today especially in the paper industry.Raw material of PEI is ethyleneimine monomer. Because of its toxicity, ethyleneimine monomer is not sold by the BASF group or Nippon Shokubai, currently the only large producers. Ethylenimine is used on-site for further reaction to produce polymers and intermediates.The Polyethylene Imine industry has high technical barrier, which limits the entrance of the market. Moreover, the production of PEI involves high risk, since its raw material, ethylene Imine is a high toxic, flammable and explosive substance. The permission of production is hard to permit by local authorities, especially in developed areas. The PEI is a niche market, making manufacturers have the bargaining power over customers. However, the product has other substitute, the customer would also turn to other product if they cannot accept the price. To Polyethylene Imine manufacturers, the core of brand building is in quality control and technological innovation. The company has to keep close to downstream users to cater their demand.The worldwide market for Polyethylene Imine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 440 million US$ in 2023, from 410 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Polyethylene Imine Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Polyethylene Imine Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Polyethylene Imine market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Assay: ‰¤50%

Assay: 90%-99% Major Applications are as follows:

Paper-making Industry

Electroplating Industry

Biomedicine Industry

Coating Industry

Water Treatment Industry