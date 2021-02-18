Global Tissue Heart Valves Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Global “Tissue Heart Valves Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Tissue Heart Valves market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Tissue Heart Valves manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Tissue Heart Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Tissue or biological heart valve is made from animal tissue, such as porcine (pig) or bovine (cow), as it is similar to human tissue. Tissue heart valves need chemical treatment for protection and stent or frame for support. Tissue heart valves can last up to 10 to 20 years.

Edwards Lifesciences

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical

Abbott

Colibri Heart Valve

CryoLife

The global tissue heart valves market is expected to grow substantially due to high prevalence of heart valve diseases, which is constantly rising due to socioeconomic factors, such as lifestyle-induced dietary, physical inactivity, and certain other habits, including smoking. Moreover, longer life expectancy of the geriatric population boosts the growth of the tissue heart valves market. As per a report of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), 8.5% of the world population is aged 65 or above, and it is anticipated to rise to nearly 17% by 2050. In addition, increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures and technological advancements are projected to propel the growth of the tissue heart valves market during the forecast period. On the other hand, stringent government approval process and high price of minimally invasive procedures are hindering the market growth. Nevertheless, huge unmet needs in the emerging markets and advanced treatment of valvular diseases are expected to create opportunities for the tissue heart valve market. The Americas is expected to account for almost most of the total market share by 2023. The high incidence of heart valve diseases, such as such as aortic valve degeneration, and aortic stenosis, in this region, is a critical factor that will spur market growth until the end of the forecast period. Furthermore, a rise in the aging population will also augment the demand for tissue heart valves in the region.

Stented Tissue Heart Valves

Stentless Tissue Heart Valves Major Applications are as follows:

Hospitals

Clinics