OVER-THE-TOP SERVICES MARKET 2026:AMAZON, APPLE AND OTHERS

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working global Over-the-top services market are Amazon Inc., Apple, Inc., Rakuten, Inc., Evernote Corporation, Dropbox, Inc., Hulu, LLC, Skype, Google, Inc., Netflix, Inc., LinkedIn Corp., Twitter Inc., Facebook, Inc., Yahoo Inc., Nimbuzz, Microsoft Corporation, Limelight Networks, Inc., Akamai Technologies, IBM Corporation, Roku Inc., Brightcove Inc., Kaltura Inc., ActiveVideo, HBO NOW, WhatsApp Inc, Viber Media S.a.r.l and Others

MARKET ANALYSIS: GLOBAL OVER-THE-TOP SERVICES MARKET

Global over-the-top services market is projecting rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 17.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to rise in wide availability of broadband infrastructure, and growing personalization of technology.

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL OVER-THE-TOP SERVICES MARKET

By Content Type

Voice Over IP

Text

Image

Video

By Platform

Smart Devices

Laptops

Desktops

Tablets

Set Top Box

Gaming Consoles

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud

By User Type

Small Office Home Office

Small Enterprises Medium Enterprises (SME)

Large Enterprises

By Service Type

Consulting

Installation

Maintenance

Training

Support

Managed Services

By Revenue Model

Subscription

Rental

Procurement

Advertisement

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Media and Entertainment Filmed Entertainment Global Digital Marketing

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunication

Retail

Education

Government

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

Market Drivers:

Rise in wide availability of broadband infrastructure and services

Growing personalization of technology such as use of optical fiber for Wi-Fi

Easy availability of application of OTT services in the mobile devices

Acceptance of Device-Based Computing has driven the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness about the benefits of over the top (OTT) acts as a restraint for the market growth

Complexity in server-based computing is hampering the market growth

Limited demand in developing countries due to poor internet coverage and low income also restricts the market growth

Competitive Analysis

Global Over-the-top services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Over-the-top services market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

