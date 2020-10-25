Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Trend, Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Rate and Future Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: USPS, UPS, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

USPS, UPS, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx, Expeditors International (EXPD), Maersk, Nippon Express & Japan Post, Ryder System, Panalpina, China Post, COSCO, Seino Transportation, Om Logistics Ltd., SF Expres, BlackBuck, Holisol Logistics, YTO Express, ZTO Express, STO Express, Yunda Express, Market Segment by Product Type: Aviation Logistics, Maritime Logistics, Land Logistics, Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) , Market Segment by Application: , For Personal, For Business, For Government,

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-request/140440/courier-expressparcel-cep For Discount, Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/140440/courier-expressparcel-cep

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Aviation Logistics

1.4.3 Maritime Logistics

1.4.4 Land Logistics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 For Personal

1.5.3 For Business

1.5.4 For Government

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 USPS

13.1.1 USPS Company Details

13.1.2 USPS Business Overview

13.1.3 USPS Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

13.1.4 USPS Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 USPS Recent Development

13.2 UPS

13.2.1 UPS Company Details

13.2.2 UPS Business Overview

13.2.3 UPS Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

13.2.4 UPS Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 UPS Recent Development

13.3 Deutsche Post DHL Group

13.3.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group Company Details

13.3.2 Deutsche Post DHL Group Business Overview

13.3.3 Deutsche Post DHL Group Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

13.3.4 Deutsche Post DHL Group Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Deutsche Post DHL Group Recent Development

13.4 FedEx

13.4.1 FedEx Company Details

13.4.2 FedEx Business Overview

13.4.3 FedEx Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

13.4.4 FedEx Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 FedEx Recent Development

13.5 Expeditors International (EXPD)

13.5.1 Expeditors International (EXPD) Company Details

13.5.2 Expeditors International (EXPD) Business Overview

13.5.3 Expeditors International (EXPD) Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

13.5.4 Expeditors International (EXPD) Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Expeditors International (EXPD) Recent Development

13.6 Maersk

13.6.1 Maersk Company Details

13.6.2 Maersk Business Overview

13.6.3 Maersk Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

13.6.4 Maersk Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Maersk Recent Development

13.7 Nippon Express & Japan Post

13.7.1 Nippon Express & Japan Post Company Details

13.7.2 Nippon Express & Japan Post Business Overview

13.7.3 Nippon Express & Japan Post Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

13.7.4 Nippon Express & Japan Post Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Nippon Express & Japan Post Recent Development

13.8 Ryder System

13.8.1 Ryder System Company Details

13.8.2 Ryder System Business Overview

13.8.3 Ryder System Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

13.8.4 Ryder System Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Ryder System Recent Development

13.9 Panalpina

13.9.1 Panalpina Company Details

13.9.2 Panalpina Business Overview

13.9.3 Panalpina Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

13.9.4 Panalpina Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Panalpina Recent Development

13.10 China Post

13.10.1 China Post Company Details

13.10.2 China Post Business Overview

13.10.3 China Post Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

13.10.4 China Post Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 China Post Recent Development

13.11 COSCO

10.11.1 COSCO Company Details

10.11.2 COSCO Business Overview

10.11.3 COSCO Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

10.11.4 COSCO Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 COSCO Recent Development

13.12 Seino Transportation

10.12.1 Seino Transportation Company Details

10.12.2 Seino Transportation Business Overview

10.12.3 Seino Transportation Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

10.12.4 Seino Transportation Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Seino Transportation Recent Development

13.13 Om Logistics Ltd.

10.13.1 Om Logistics Ltd. Company Details

10.13.2 Om Logistics Ltd. Business Overview

10.13.3 Om Logistics Ltd. Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

10.13.4 Om Logistics Ltd. Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Om Logistics Ltd. Recent Development

13.14 SF Expres

10.14.1 SF Expres Company Details

10.14.2 SF Expres Business Overview

10.14.3 SF Expres Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

10.14.4 SF Expres Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 SF Expres Recent Development

13.15 BlackBuck

10.15.1 BlackBuck Company Details

10.15.2 BlackBuck Business Overview

10.15.3 BlackBuck Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

10.15.4 BlackBuck Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 BlackBuck Recent Development

13.16 Holisol Logistics

10.16.1 Holisol Logistics Company Details

10.16.2 Holisol Logistics Business Overview

10.16.3 Holisol Logistics Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

10.16.4 Holisol Logistics Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Holisol Logistics Recent Development

13.17 YTO Express

10.17.1 YTO Express Company Details

10.17.2 YTO Express Business Overview

10.17.3 YTO Express Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

10.17.4 YTO Express Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 YTO Express Recent Development

13.18 ZTO Express

10.18.1 ZTO Express Company Details

10.18.2 ZTO Express Business Overview

10.18.3 ZTO Express Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

10.18.4 ZTO Express Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 ZTO Express Recent Development

13.19 STO Express

10.19.1 STO Express Company Details

10.19.2 STO Express Business Overview

10.19.3 STO Express Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

10.19.4 STO Express Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 STO Express Recent Development

13.20 Yunda Express

10.20.1 Yunda Express Company Details

10.20.2 Yunda Express Business Overview

10.20.3 Yunda Express Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

10.20.4 Yunda Express Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Yunda Express Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.