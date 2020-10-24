Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Stunning Growth | Accenture Plc., Agile Sparks, Broadcom

The Global Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
Major Players in Enterprise Agile Transformation Services are:
Accenture Plc., Agile Sparks, Broadcom Inc., Endava Plc, Hexaware Technologies Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Leading Agile, Cognizant
Definition:
In a rapid growth in technology, on-demand world, an agile transformation is a prerequisite for a companyâ€™s sustainability and future success. Agile transformation services are a collection of services created and provided by an agile transformation company that employs or partners with a team of experts, agile transformation consultants who will collaborate with an organization to create a customized agile transformation program. An increase in inclination toward digital transformation among organizations is one of the major factors driving the enterprise agile transformation services market.
Market Influencing Trends:
Increase in Adoption of Agile Services among Non-It Industries
Market Drivers:
Rise in Demand for Improved Communication & Collaboration
Shift in Business Requirements towards Latest and Innovative Technologies
Upsurge in Need for Faster time-to-market in Product development
Market Opportunity:
Growth of IoT landscape
Growing Big Data-based Complex Landscape
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2020-2027
What are the market factors that are explained in the Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market report?
– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.
– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.
– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.
Significant Facets concerning the Report:
Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market Summary
Fiscal Effect on Economy
Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market Competition
Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market Analysis by Application
Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy
Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis
Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis
Market Forecast
The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market have also been included in the study.
Extract from Table of Content:
Chapter 01 – Executive Summary
1.1 360 Degree Synopsis
1.2 Market value (US$ million).
Chapter 02 – Market Overview
Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors
3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.
3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.
Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market
Chapter 05 – Global Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market – Pricing Analysis
Chapter 06 – Global Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market Background
6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Enterprise Agile Transformation Services market
6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.
6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.
Chapter 07 — Global Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market Segmentation
Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market
Chapter 09 – Global Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market Structure Analysis
Chapter 10 – Global Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market Competitive Analysis
10.1 Market Concentration Rate
10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]
10.3 Heat Map Analysis
10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]
Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 12 – Research Methodology
Key Questions Addressed in the Report
- Who are the top 20 players operating in the Global Enterprise Agile Transformation Services market?
- What covers the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Enterprise Agile Transformation Services industry?
- What are the growth trends in the market at the segmental and overall market levels?
- Which are the untapped emerging regions in the Enterprise Agile Transformation Services market?
- What are the recent application areas in the market?
