Chloroprene Rubber Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

Short Description About Chloroprene Rubber Market:

Chloroprene rubber (hereinafter: CR; synonym: polychloroprene or sometimes Neoprene) is a synthetic rubber produced by polymerization of chloroprene. It is an artificially-made polymer acting as an elastomer. Chloroprene rubber exhibits good chemical stability, and maintains flexibility over a wide temperature range. It is used in a wide variety of applications, such as laptop sleeves, orthopedic braces (wrist, knee, etc.), electrical insulation, liquid and sheet applied elastomeric membranes or flashings, and automotive fanbelts.

The research covers the current Chloroprene Rubber market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

DOPONT

DENKI KAGAKU KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA

LANXESS

COG

Tosoh Corporation

Shanna Synthetic Rubber

Changshou Chemical

Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group

Pidilite

Showa Denko K.K

Scope of the Chloroprene Rubber Market Report: This report focuses on the Chloroprene Rubber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest growing market for chloroprene rubber owing to surging demand from China in diverse automobile and industrial component applications. North America and Europe are anticipated to witness significant growth following Asia Pacific on account of increasing population and rapid industrialization over the forecast period. Extensive R&D in terms of replacing smoked rubber suppression with vulcanization in chloroprene manufacturing process owing to benefits including retention of elastic memory and nonabsorbent properties are expected to provide extensive growth potential to key market participants.

Acetylene Method

Butadiene Method Major Applications are as follows:

Adhesive

Industrial Rubber Products