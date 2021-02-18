Ground Engaging Tools Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

Global “Ground Engaging Tools Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Ground Engaging Tools market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Ground Engaging Tools manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Ground Engaging Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Ground Engaging Tools (GET) are specially designed sacrificial pieces of metal that have two main purposes: increasing machine productivity and protecting the more expensive structural components from wear. The term covers components such as teeth, shrouds and cutting edges that are used on a range of mining, Paving, Construction and other machinery.

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Hitachi Construction Machinery

MTG

Sandvik

Atlas-Copco

Black Cat Blades

Bradken

Liebherr

John Deere

Ground Engaging Tools can be classified as three types, such as Digging Tool， Bulldozing Tool, Loading Tool and Others. It can be widely used in many fields. Survey results showed that 57.64% of the Ground Engaging Tools market is Digging Tool, 8.90% is Bulldozing Tool, 25.98% is Loading Tool, 7.48% divided among Others in 2015. Major Classifications are as follows:

Digging Tool

Bulldozing Tool

Loading Tool Major Applications are as follows:

Mining

Road and Bridge