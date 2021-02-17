Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

Global “Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Caustic Soda Prills 99% market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Caustic Soda Prills 99% manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Caustic Soda Prills 99% Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Caustic Soda Prills 99% market. Caustic Soda prills are solid small fused white pearls, color- and odorless and very hygroscopic. It is very soluble in water and dissolves very rapidly to caustic soda solution liberating a lot of heat; in methanol and ethanol it is well soluble. Caustic Soda prills and caustic soda solutions thereof are very corrosive to many materials and have to be handled with great care.

Solvay

Befar Group

Tianjin Yuanlong Chemical

AkzoNobel

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tosoh

Ineos Chlor

Asahi Glass

Tokuyama Corp

Tianjin Chengyuan Chemical

Arabian Alkali Company SODA

JSC Kaustik

Caustic soda prills are solid small fused white pearls, color- and odorless and very hygroscopic. It is very soluble in water and dissolves very rapidly to caustic soda solution liberating a lot of heat; in methanol and ethanol it is well soluble. Caustic soda prills and caustic soda solutions thereof are very corrosive to many materials and have to be handled with great care.In 2020, the global sale volume of Caustic soda prills 99%is about 1336673 MT, and is anticipated to reach 1739617 MT in 2023. China is the dominate consumer in Caustic Soda prills 99% industry. The sales volume of Europe was 326734 MT in 2016, occupied about 25.79% of the total amount. Europe is the second one, with the sales volume of 283913 MT, and the sales market share of 22.41% in 2016.Caustic Soda prills 99% have two types, such as caustic soda microprills and caustic soda pearl, etc. Among them, f caustic soda pearl are even widely used type, food grade occupied about 74.27% market share in 2016, and austic soda microprills has the market share of 25.73%.The worldwide market for Caustic Soda Prills 99% is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 850 million US$ in 2023, from 730 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Caustic Soda Microprills

Caustic Soda Pearl Major Applications are as follows:

Pulp & Paper

Aluminum Metal

Chemical and Petroleum Products

Soaps and Detergents