Bare Metal Cloud Service Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

ECS Bare Metal Instance is a flexible and horizontally scalable high-performance computing service. The computing performance is the same as that of traditional physical machines. It has the characteristics of safe physical isolation. The minute-level delivery cycle helps your enterprise get real-time. The ability of business responsiveness to help the core business grow rapidly.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Scaleway

Liquid Web

Joyent

RACKSPACE

Internap Corporation

CenturyLink

BIGSTEP

Packet

Alibaba

Flexible bare metal servers have high computing performance that is indistinguishable from ordinary physical machines, and customers get the highest performance experience. Bare metal servers have physical machine level isolation, providing customers with secure, reliable, stable, and exclusive computing resources. The global Bare Metal Cloud Service market is valued at 2100 million USD in 2020 and is expected to reach 4510 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% between 2020 and 2023. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Bare Metal Cloud Service. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2020 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Hardware

Software Major Applications are as follows:

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom