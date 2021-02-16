High-purity Amorphous Boron Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

Global “High-purity Amorphous Boron Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global High-purity Amorphous Boron market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the High-purity Amorphous Boron manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, High-purity Amorphous Boron Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

High purity amorphous boron powder is black whereas impure samples have a brown appearance. Due to its special combination of properties as well as the ability to absorb neutrons, large quantities of amorphous boron are used in pyrotechnics. For example, it is to be used as an additive in solid-fuel rocket propellant and explosives, in initiators for airbags and belt pre-tensioners, and as an additive in pyrotechnical mixtures. In addition, as a powerful reducing agent it can also be added to certain soldering agents as a flux or additive. Other application areas include the manufacture of high-purity metal borides and use as a sintering additive for silicon carbide high-performance ceramics.

This report focuses on the High-purity Amorphous Boron in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.First, the High-purity Amorphous Boron industry is relatively concentrated: which is due to the high barriers, (technical barriers) only limited countries are involved in the business. Major manufacturers of High-purity Amorphous Boron are mainly in US, Europe and China.Second, the production of High-purity Amorphous Boron increases from 227.86 MT in 2011 to 271.34 MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of nearly 4%. SB Boron is the world leader, H.C. Starck GmbH is the leader in Germany, New Metals and Chemicals Ltd. is the leader in UK＜Baoding Zhongpuruituo Technology is the leader in China.Third, all manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Currently, in High-purity Amorphous Boron industry, the American and Germany manufacturers occupy the high-end market, Chinese products survive at the bottom of the market, due to the limit of purity and metal content indicators.In recent years, some Chinese companies (such as Liaoning Pengda Technology and Tangshan Weihao Magnesium Powder) develop industrial grade High-purity Amorphous Boron products, and produce medical used High-purity Amorphous Boron products by purification. Fourth, High-purity Amorphous Boron downstream are mainly medical and ceramic industry, solid rocket boosters, special alloy steel and catalysts industry. In recent years, the medical and special alloy steel industry has developed rapidly, the demand for High-purity Amorphous Boron will correspondingly increase.Fifth, although sales of High-purity Amorphous Boron bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the High-purity Amorphous Boron field hastily. Major Classifications are as follows:

92%-95%

95%-99%

>99%

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Industrial field

Aerospace and the military field.