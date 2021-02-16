Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Global “Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Fucoxanthin is a xanthophyll, with the molecular formula of C42H58O6 and CAS number 3351-86-8. It is found as an accessory pigment in the chloroplasts of brown algae and most other heterokonts, giving them a brown or olive-green color. Fucoxanthin absorbs light primarily in the blue-green to yellow-green part of the visible spectrum, peaking at around 510-525 nm by various estimates and absorbing significantly in the range of 450 to 540 nm.

Oryza Oil&Fat Chemical

PoliNat

Amicogen

Nutraceuticals

Yigeda Bio-Technology

Ciyuan Biotech

Tianhong Biotech

Fucoxanthin is being looked into for its anti-inflammatory, antinociceptive, and anti-cancer effects. Fucoxanthin is a kind of carotenoid was found in brown seaweed, it has a wide range application in food additives, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry. Generally, the current demand for fucoxanthin product is relatively low in the mature market, such as China, but the demand in US and EU are relatively higher due to the positive governmental policy. The import and export percent of this industry is high. China is the largest supplier countries for North America and Europe market of fucoxanthin product, considerable amount of fucoxanthin are exported from China each year. The worldwide market for Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2023, from 110 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

HPLC series

UV series

Major Applications are as follows:

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry