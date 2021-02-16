Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Global “Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Poly aluminum chloride (PAC) is an inorganic polymer synthesized by aluminum chloride, aluminum hydroxide, alumina or other inorganic aluminum compounds with hydrochloric acid. Poly aluminum chloride is typically used in water treatment industry, but also has related applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

Kemira

Feralco Group

Airedale Chemical

Holland Company

GEO

USALCO

Taki

Orica Watercare

Shandong Zhongketianze

Jingmen Yangfeng

The Major players to produce PAC are Kemira and Feralco.which accounted for more than 75 % of production in total. The major consumption region is Germany and Spain.PAC industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is Kemira, accounting for 50 percent market share in volume in 2014,followed by Ferola and Airedale Chemical. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable. Along with the development of Europe domestic Industrial technology, Europe PAC has been made a lot of progress and is the technical leader in the worldThe application of PAC is water treatment and paper industry, together these two areas accounts for more than 90% of total consumption.The worldwide market for Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Major Classifications are as follows:

Product Form

Basicity Major Applications are as follows:

Industrial and municipal water treatment

Drinking water treatment

Paper industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Cosmetic industry