Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

Ethylene acrylic acid adhesive is the copolymer of ethylene and acrylic acid. Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) copolymers provide a unique combination of properties that take advantage of respective comonomers (E and AA), used in their preparation. The presence of AA reduces the crystallinity of E segments. Increasing the AA content in a copolymer, will not only result in a more amorphous molecule, but will also significantly improve the adhesion performance.

DowDuPont

ExxonMobil Chemical

Honeywell

LyondellBasell

Michelman

This report focuses on the Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The worldwide market for Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 1500 million US$ in 2023, from 1360 million US$ in 2020. Major Classifications are as follows:

Film Grade

Extrusion Coating Grade

Dispersible Grade Major Applications are as follows:

Packaging Applications

Industrial Applications