Global Card Personalization Equipment Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

A Card Personalization Equipment can produce a individually specific card instead of a generic card. During the personalization process, the plastic cards or smart cards are personalized according to the individual project or customer requirements. The personalization process includes different sub-systems and technologies such as laser engraving and high-end printing systems (thermal printing, dye-sublimation), lamination or embossing.

Datacard

Muehlbauer

Atlantic Zeiser

Emperor Technology

NBS

Matica

First, for industry structure analysis, the Card Personalization Equipment industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 76.62 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area, also the leader in the whole Card Personalization Equipment industry. Second, the production of Card Personalization Equipment increased from 2333 units in 2012 to 3278 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 8.89%.Third, North America occupied 33.37% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively account for around 27.39% and 22.00% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 31.53% of the global consumption volume in 2016. The worldwide market for Card Personalization Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 1160 million US$ in 2023, from 780 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Small-Volume Card Personalization Equipment

Mid-Volume Card Personalization Equipment

Major Applications are as follows:

Financial

Government

Healthcare

Commercial