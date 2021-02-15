Nuclear Moisture Separator Reheaters Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

Global “Nuclear Moisture Separator Reheaters Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Nuclear Moisture Separator Reheaters market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Nuclear Moisture Separator Reheaters manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Nuclear Moisture Separator Reheaters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Moisture separator reheaters (MSR) are used between the high pressure turbine outlet and the inlet of low pressure turbine at a nuclear power plant. These devices are utilized to remove moisture from the steam and reheat it before it enters the low pressure turbines. Moisture Separator Reheaters play a significant role in increasing the thermodynamic efficiency of nuclear power facilities and also protect the low pressure turbine blades from corrosion.

Alstom Power (GE)

GE Energy

Balcke-Durr(SPX)

Vallourec

Toshiba

Peerless (CECO)

Babcock Power

DFHM

Harbin Boiler

Horizontal MSR accounts for more than 75% of the market, and the market share has not changed a lot. Vertical MSR is much fewer than horizontal MSR. They are used in nuclear companies and more than 80% of the reactors are PWR. According to our research, Alstom Power and GE Energy are the largest producers in the world Since GE acquired energy business of Alstom in 2015, GE has become the top one manufacturer which occupied about one third of the market share in 2015. Other companies have much smaller market than GE with no more than 10% of the market. The worldwide market for Nuclear Moisture Separator Reheaters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 830 million US$ in 2023, from 570 million US$ in 2020.

Horizontal MSR

Vertical MSR Major Applications are as follows:

PWR

PHWR

HTGR

FBR