Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

V2V Communication technology refers to the systems that enable communication of automotive with each other to provide improved awareness of the surrounding environment and information regarding the future actions of the nearby vehicles. This helps in the elimination of accident threats from the blind spots and enhances user safety.

General Motors

Daimler AG

Toyota

Delphi Automotive PLC

Harman International Industries

Inc

Mobileye NV

Ford Motor Co.

Honda

Nissan

Volkswagen

Audi

Hyundai

OEMs are increasingly participating with government agencies to develop uniform communication standards across the regions. Moreover, these companies are also pushing the government bodies to develop mandates for the technology adoption. The global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market is valued at 190 million USD in 2020 and is expected to reach 1810 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 46.0% between 2020 and 2023. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2020 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Cellular based technology

DSRC Major Applications are as follows:

Passenger Cars