Global Artificial Pancreas Devices System Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Short Description About Artificial Pancreas Devices System Market:

The need for artificial pancreas devices systems to mimic the function of a healthy pancreas will induce vendors to focus on the adoption of advanced technologies. Vendors have already started integrating their artificial pancreas devices systems (APDS) with several sensors, software, and related algorithms to ensure the effective functioning of APDS.

Key players/manufacturers:

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Insulet

Tandem Diabetes Care

Roche

Beta Bionics

Bigfoot Biomedical

Cellnovo

Dexcom

Dose Safety

DreaMed Diabetes

One of the major trends that will gain traction in this market is the increasing demand for remote monitoring applications. The growing need for home healthcare monitoring will drive the need for remote patient monitoring systems in the APDS market as well. This will induce vendors to develop an effective remote monitoring system for the treatment of diabetes with APDS. Several closed loop systems including Inreda's artificial pancreas, Bionic pancreas, GlucoSitter, Florence, Diabetes Assistant, and Closed Loop Glucose-Sensing Insulin Delivery System are already being tested for remote monitoring applications.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Threshold Suspend Device System

Non-Threshold Suspend Device System (NTSDS)

Control to Range System (CTRS)

Major Applications are as follows:

Hospitals

Clinics