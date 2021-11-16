Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

Global “Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Styrene maleic anhydride (SMA) is a synthetic polymer that is built-up of styrene and maleic anhydride monomers. The polymer is formed by a radical polymerization, using an organic peroxide as the initiator. The main characteristics of SMA copolymer are its transparent appearance, high heat resistance, high dimensional stability, and the specific reactivity of the anhydride groups. The latter feature results in the solubility of SMA in alkaline (water-based) solutions and dispersion.

The research covers the current Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Polyscope Polymers

TOTAL Cray Valley (TCV)

INEOS

Sinopec

Baoding Lucky Chemical

YINXIN Chemical

SMA resin has excellent performance, so in the automotive sector has been widely used; it also develops quickly in the field of powder coatings and leather products quickly. So it will show steady growth trend in the next few years, the study group estimates compound annual growth rate will reach about 4.2% in the next few years.SMA resins are mainly produced by styrene and maleic anhydride; they are common chemicals, while global supply is adequate.The world's major producer of SMA resins concentrates in Europe and the United States, the two regions are also the largest consumers, while in the Asia Pacific region, the application of SMA resin is still in its infancy, especially in China, the annual consumption is about 1200MT, is far below the average level in Europe and America.In recent years the price of SMA resins impacted by the market of raw materials, prices showing a declining trend, but not much. However, due to high manufacturing technical barriers, manufacturer's gross margin has obvious advantages compared to conventional resins.The worldwide market for Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2023, from 120 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Major Classifications are as follows:

A-SMA

Major Applications are as follows:

Automobile Industry

Phase Solvent

Building Materials