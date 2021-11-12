PA 12 Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

Global “PA 12 Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global PA 12 market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the PA 12 manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, PA 12 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Polyamide 12 (PA 12) is a polymer with the formula [(CH2)11C(O)NH]n. It is made from Ï‰-aminolauric acid or laurolactam monomers that each have 12 carbons.it is Semi-crystalline-crystalline thermoplastic material. Relatively low density, low water absorption. It has physical properties that make it an excellent material for manufacturing many different products

The research covers the current PA 12 market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Evonik(DE)

Arkema(FR)

EMS-Grivory(CH)

UBE Industries(JP)

At present, in the foreign developed countries the PA 12 industry on a higher level than other countries, the world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have variety products, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

There are major two classification of PA 12 in this report, bio-based PA 12 and petroleum-based PA 12. Globally, the production share of each type of PA 12 is 0.24% and 99.76% in 2015.

At present, there are four companies make up a 99.69 % share of the PA 12 market, and the world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU. The top four manufacturers are Evonik, Arkema, EMS-Grivory, UBE Industries, respectively with global production market share as 48.49%, 32.18%, 10.58% and 8.44% in 2015.

Although sales of PA 12 brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the PA 12 field.

The worldwide market for PA 12 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 1970 million US$ in 2023, from 1450 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Report further studies the market development status and future PA 12 Market trend across the world. Also, it splits PA 12 market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Bio-based PA 12

Petroleum-based PA 12

Major Applications are as follows:

Food & Medical

Automotive

Electronics

Mechanical Engineering