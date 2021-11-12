Global Marble Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Global “Marble Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Marble market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Marble manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Marble Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Short Description About Marble Market:

Marble is a metamorphic rock that forms when limestone is subjected to the heat and pressure of metamorphism. It is composed primarily of the mineral calcite (CaCO3) and usually contains other minerals such as: clay minerals, micas, quartz, pyrite, iron oxides and graphite. Under the conditions of metamorphism the calcite in the limestone recrystallizes to form a rock that is a mass of interlocking calcite crystals.

The research covers the current Marble market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Levantina

Polycor

Indiana Limestone Company

Vetter Stone

Topalidis

Antolini

Temmer Marble

Tekmar

Pakistan Onyx Marble

Dimpomar

Mumal Marbles

Can Simsekler Construction

MÃ¡rmoles MarÃ­n

Aurangzeb Marble Industry

Etgran

Amso International

Universal Marble & Granite

Best Cheer Stone Group

Fujian Fengshan Stone Group

Xiamen Wanlistone Stock

Kangli Stone Group

Hongfa

Xishi Group

Jin Long Run Yu

Xinpengfei Industry

Jinbo Construction Group

Fujian Dongsheng Stone

Guanghui Scope of the Marble Market Report: This report focuses on the Marble in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Marble is a metamorphic rock that forms when limestone is subjected to the heat and pressure of metamorphism. It is composed primarily of the mineral calcite (CaCO3) and usually contains other minerals such as: clay minerals, micas, quartz, pyrite, iron oxides and graphite.The global marble market is worth over $50 Billion, according to our survey. The industry is highly fragmented in terms of products, end uses and suppliers, but its markets can broadly be categorized as construction and decoration, statuary and monuments, furniture and others. Until 2016, EU overall was the dominant producer and exporter of marble, but strong growth in emerging markets, especially in China, Pakistan and India, means that Asia is assuming dominance as a producing and exporting region. In 2016, the world production of marble reached 816 Million Sq.m. The world€™s top ten natural marble producers include China, India, Iran, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Egypt, Portugal and Greece.. Leading players in marble industry are Levantina, Polycor inc, Indiana Limestone Company, Vetter Stone, Topalidis S.A., Antolini, etc.Marble is a highly-fragmented industry with a variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies. The top ten producers account for just c 3.76% of the market. Marble can be classified based on the color. Yellow marble is assumed to be the most prevalent kind of marble, considering the large stock of beige marble in Europe. The production of black marble, white marble and green marble are also considerable.A key variable in the performance of marble producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. According to U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), stone resources of the world are sufficient to cater to foreseeable needs. Nevertheless, resources can be limited on a local level or occasionally on a regional level due to the lack of a particular type of stone. Marble resources are mainly located in Italy, China, Turkey, Philippines, France, Brazil, USA, India, Morocco, Austria, Russia, Japan, Portugal and Greece. Italy has abundant resources of high quality marble, positioning the nation as a key marble producer and exporter in the world. Turkey is located at the world€™s richest natural stone Alps area. There are a mass of marble resources from Anatolia to the Thrace region. The materials of marble include marble blocks, to some companies, marble block can be satisfied with own production, while to others, marble blocks have to be purchased from other suppliers. The price of marble tile follow the marble block price, with a lag, and movements can inject volatility into producer margins. In general, most producers structure the majority of their contracts to include a €˜pass through€™ clause that smooth the impact. The largest consumption area of marble is Europe, which accounted for 29.05% of world marble consumption in 2016. The consumption of marble in USA, India and China are also considerable. The global marble production value will increase to 64 Billion USD in 2023, from 52 Billion USD in 2016. It is estimated that the global marble demand will develop with an average growth rate of around 3.01% in terms of revenue from 2106 to 2023.The worldwide market for Marble is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 62100 million US$ in 2023, from 52000 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Marble Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Marble Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Marble market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

White Marble

Black Marble

Yellow Marble

Red Marble

Green Marble and others Major Applications are as follows:

Construction and Decoration

Statuary and Monuments

Furniture