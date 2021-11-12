Gellan Gum Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Global “Gellan Gum Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Gellan Gum market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Gellan Gum manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Gellan Gum Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Gellan gum is a kind of extra cellular polysaccharide excreted by microorganism pseudomonas elodea. It is a linear structure with a repeating unit of tetrasaccharide. As emulsifier, suspension agent, thickener, stabilizer, gelling agent, tissue culture medium, film former and lubricant, gellan gum has been widely used in many fields, such as food additives industry, daily-chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry, etc. Gellan gum is considered as one of the most advanced food additive in the world.

CP Kelco

DSM Zhongken

Tech-way Zhejiang

Dangcheng Caixin

Fufeng Group

Inner Mongolia Rainbow Biotech

The gellan gum industry is highly concentrated, which is due to the high barriers, including technical barriers and high energy costs. Companies are more concerned with technology and energy costs, so Chinese gellan gum manufactures which founded in Shanghai, Zhejiang and other economically developed areas gradually shift to low energy costs areas such as Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia.The import and export percent of this industry is high. Since USA mainly supplies the domain gellan gum market in Europe, Japan and Latin America, and China mainly supplies the domain gellan gum market in other Asia areas

Low Acyl Gellan Gum

High Acyl Gellan Gum Major Applications are as follows:

Food Additives Industry

Daily-Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry