Piperylene Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

Piperylene – also known as 1,3-pentadiene – is produced as part of the separation process of crude C5 materials from pyrolysis gasoline (pygas) €“ both by-products of ethylene manufacture. It is essentially derived from crude oil via a number of extraction steps.

Sinopec

Formosa Chemical

Zeon Corporation

LOTTE Chemical

Eastman

LyondellBasell

Mitsui

Shell

Ningbo Jinhai Chenguang Chemical

Braskem

Shandong Yuhuang Chemical

YNCC

This report focuses on the Piperylene in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications. Major Classifications are as follows:

ï¼œ 40% Purity

40% -65% Purity

ï¼ž 65% Purity Major Applications are as follows:

Adhesives

Paints

Rubber