Pico Projectors Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Short Description About Pico Projectors Market:

Pico projector is used to project images through a handheld device. These projectors are embedded into several devices, such as smartphones and cameras, and is popular as pico projectors. These are miniature image, video, image, or personal digital assistant (PDA) projectors and are used for several applications such as projecting information on relatively large screens.

The research covers the current Pico Projectors market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

AAXA Technologies

MicroVision

Optoma Technology

Syndiant

Texas Instruments

AIPTEK International

ASK Proxima

Canon

Greenlight Optics

Light Blue Optics

Luminus Device

Lemoptix

Maradin

Mezmeriz

OPUS Microsystems

Samsung Electronics

Consumer electronics is expected to hold a large share of the global pico projector market and both embedded and non-embedded pico projectors would be used in the consumer electronics segment. End users prefer to use pico projectors owing to the ease of connectivity (with smartphone, gaming console, and laptops), compact size, and attractive price offerings. The business and education segment accounts for the second largest share of the global market. APAC holds the largest market share in the global pico projector market and is also the fastest growing market led by China, South Korea, and Japan. Likewise, for other consumer electronics products, APAC is also a manufacturing center for pico projectors owing to easy availability of requisite components. The presence of a high number of young end users and a demand for handy gadgets makes APAC the largest market. Many startups along with some consumer electronics giants engaging in the development of pico projectors belong to the APAC region. The worldwide market for Pico Projectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020

Major Classifications are as follows:

Embedded Pico Projector

Non-embedded Pico Projector Major Applications are as follows:

Consumer Electronics

Business & Education

Retail