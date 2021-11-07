Wastepaper Management Market 2020 – Research Analysis Report Growth at CAGR of 3.02% , Market Share, Size, trends and future scope

Global Wastepaper Management Market is analysed considering industry experts, to help produce maximum returns-on-investment as it provides clarity required to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new entrants to identify and analyse the market need, market size and competition. It explains supply and demand situation, competitive scenario, challenges to market growth, market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors. Industry experts project Wastepaper Management market to grow at a CAGR of 3.02% during the period 2020-2023

Wastepaper management involves collecting, storing, transferring, processing, and disposing of waste paper, cardboard, and other paper products. Reseaecher’s wastepaper management market analysis considers revenue generation from recycling, landfill, and incineration services. Our analysis also considers the sales of wastepaper management in APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2020, the recycling segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Recycling of wastepaper reduces stress on fresh resources, reduces landfills, and saves energy. Moreover, there is a need for establishing a circular economy for paper production and consumption. These factors will help the segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global wastepaper management report has observed market growth factors such as environmental benefits of recycling wastepaper, growth in corrugated cardboard demand from the e-commerce industry, and growing urbanization and literacy rate. However, challenges such as the decline in wastepaper demand due to policy changes in China, shift toward digitization and paperless work culture, and risk of fire accidents at wastepaper recycling centers may hamper the growth of the wastepaper management industry over the forecast period.

DS Smith Plc, Global Waste Recyclers Ltd., Republic Services Inc., Shanying International Holdings Co. Ltd., UPM-Kymmene Corp., and Waste Management Inc.

Environmental benefits of recycling waste paper

The emphasis on recycling papers has increased over the years owing to favorable government policies and the growing awareness about the environmental benefits of recycling waste paper. Vendors are capitalizing on this and are catering to government offices, corporate organizations, educational institutions, and others wherein the use of paper is extensive. As a result, the global waste paper management market will record a CAGR of almost 4% during 2020-2023.

A shift toward a circular economy

The need to create a sustainable ecosystem has given rise to the establishment of a circular economy, which involves recycling and re-use of products. This trend is gaining prevalence in the paper and pulp industry and across sectors, which use paper products because waste management is not only reducing landfill pollution but also reducing stress on resources. As a result, vendors are recording business growth opportunities. Therefore, the trend is expected to have a positive impact on the overall waste paper management market growth during the forecast period.

With the presence of several major players, the global waste paper management market is highly fragmented. Reseaecher’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors such as DS Smith Plc, Global Waste Recyclers Ltd., Republic Services Inc., Shanying International Holdings Co. Ltd., UPM-Kymmene Corp., and Waste Management Inc.

Also, the waste paper management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies in strategizing and leveraging on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

In the end, the Wastepaper Management Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Wastepaper Management Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Wastepaper Management Industry covering all important parameters.

