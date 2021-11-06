Industrial Battery Charger Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2018 to 2028

New Study Reports âIndustrial Battery Charger Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026â has been Added on Fact.MR.OverviewStarting from the fundamental details, the report provides a complete overview of the industry along with a proper market profile. The details provided here about the crucial technologies used for manufacturing and product management purpose makes it easier to have a thorough insight into the Global Industrial Battery Charger Market. Based on the information obtained, the market has been segmented into various categories. It predicts the growth rate of the Global Industrial Battery Charger Market in between the forecasted period, having a base year as 2020.

Competition Landscape – Industrial Battery Charger Market

According to the latest Fact.MR study, the competition in industrial battery charger market is characterized by a large number of smaller companies, which collectively hold 60% share in the global market revenues. Leaders, such as ABB Ltd, Exide Technologies, and Enersys are emphasizing improved R&D to accelerate new launches, and eventually boost their global presence. To achieve enhanced regional and global foothold in the industrial battery charger market, companies are observed to have adopted effective product innovation strategies. With growing focus on strengthening sales via direct distribution, notable industry players continue to have a strong market footprint, regionally and globally.

New product developments (NPDs) will continue to be among the key winning imperatives, governing brand repositioning strategies of leading players in the industrial battery charger market. While a majority of NPDs are customer-centric and thus revolve around evolving end-user preferences, this has been rapidly emerging as an effective strategy for a better competitive edge. For instance, EnerSys, a leading player in the industrial battery charger industry, has recently launched a new range of forklift battery chargers, which are technically the advanced on-board chargers, allow for recharging of forklift motive power batteries anytime and anywhere. These battery chargers can turn a lift truck into a portable charging room.

In addition, strategic collaborations and M&A have been cited as the preferred competition strategies adopted by industrial battery charger market players. Several companies are entering strategic partnerships and forming joint ventures with regional players. By augmenting investments in joint ventures with regionally leading distribution partners, market participants are also likely to consider regional expansion as a preferred strategy in the near future. For instance, in March 2019, Hitachi, Ltd. announced establishment of its brand new headquarter in the Oceania region, reinforcing its business within the region.

Key Factors Shaping the Industrial Battery Charger Market

Increasing support from governments to the thriving trend of ‘electrification’ has been accelerating the procurement of industrial battery chargers. Governments in many regions are offering attractive subsidy schemes to encourage procurement of alternative energy systems at individual as well as organizational levels, at reduced capital cost. Moreover, their growing focus on building an electricity grid that supports evolving consumer expectations is bolstering demand for relevant charging infrastructure. The accelerating industrial shift towards adoption of smart grids continues to create and augment preference for industrial battery chargers.

Potential use of electrification technologies to enable the delivery of less carbon-intensive electricity supply and their deployment as tools for alleviated environmental impact, are creating novel avenues for industrial battery charger manufacturers. Cost savings mark an additional benefit for investors in industrial battery chargers.

Growing use of batteries to meet the entire electrical load of both AC and non-AC coaches has led to a surge in the adoption of energy storage solutions, translating into an increased demand for industrial battery chargers. Wide applications of flooded and sealed lead acid (SLA) batteries in railways are likely to reinforce the growth of market for industrial battery charger in the years to come.

Increasing number of warehouses are getting electric forklifts deployed in place due to reduced fuel costs and easy chargeability during intervals for higher efficiency across shifts. Additionally, low operating costs of electric forklifts, compared to the internal combustion models, have been augmenting their traction, thereby creating demand for industrial battery chargers that are widely used for charging industrial vehicles. Industrial battery chargers are garnering an increased traction due to their ability to charge forklifts without altering the battery’s lifespan, which otherwise a typical result of overheating and overcharging.

Sensing significant benefits of miniaturization, including efficiency, logistics and material reductions, manufacturers of industrial machines and products are making a paradigm shift to advanced manufacturing technologies, which in turn is creating opportunities in market.

Surging focus on rechargeable batteries as an ideal solution for uninterrupted transmission and distribution of energy has been creating lucrative growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the industrial battery charger market.

Additional Insight

Industrial Battery Charger Going ‘Smart’

The digital revolution continues to thrive on the back of rapid transformations in battery technology that is used during industrial operations. Intelligent solutions continue to garner increased traction, strongly backed by the proliferation of IoT. Of late, digitalization has been transforming industries, and the IoT enabled smart charging technology is highly likely to gain considerable traction as a staple trend in the near future. As the rate of smart grid adoption continues to rise, it is highly likely that the smart battery charger sales will be on the rise over the course of forthcoming years.

Industrial Battery Charger Market – Research Methodology

An accurate methodology and holistic approach forms the base of the incisive insights presented in the industrial battery charger market. The Fact.MR study offers in-depth information related to the growth forecast of industrial battery charger industry and a systematic breakdown of the key factors that are influencing the growth of the market.

Comprehensive primary and secondary research has been performed to present actionable insights on the industrial battery charger market forecast. The report on industrial battery charger market has also gone through several authentication tunnels to ensure the uniqueness of provided insights and other information that have been included in the report.

Market DynamicsThe report identifies all the key aspects that drive the super-fast growth of the international Global Industrial Battery Charger Market. In this context, it identifies the crucial aspects regarding the pricing part of the concerned product. It analyses the market value of each of the products and services as well in the report, including the various kinds of volume trends. Prime aspects that are covered in this report range from the effect of growing population at international level, accelerating technological growth, and the analysis of level of demand and supply as evident in the Global Industrial Battery Charger Market. The report also covers extensive studies regarding various effects in relation to the initiatives taken by the government and the competitive platform that is there in the Global Industrial Battery Charger Market in between the forecasted period. Segmental AnalysisThe report does thorough segmentation of international Global Industrial Battery Charger Market upon taking various factors associated with the growth of the market. It does a thorough regional segmentation. These segmentation based studies are done with an intention of achieving a thorough and specific insight of the Global Industrial Battery Charger Market. The report does a regional analysis of the key zones of the world, starting from the US, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia. Modes of researchThe research being done by experienced experts has done a comprehensive analysis of Global Industrial Battery Charger Market based on Porterâs Five Force Model, taking the assessment period between 2020-2026 into account. Additionally, a deep SWOT analysis is done to facilitate quick decision making for the associated people in the Global Industrial Battery Charger Market.

