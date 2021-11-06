Global Next Generation Sequencing Market 2020 – Research Analysis Report Growth at CAGR of 19.19% , Market Share, Size, trends and future scope, Global Manufacturers and their Analysis

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market is analysed considering industry experts, to help produce maximum returns-on-investment as it provides clarity required to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new entrants to identify and analyse the market need, market size and competition. It explains supply and demand situation, competitive scenario, challenges to market growth, market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors. Industry experts project Next Generation Sequencing market to grow at a CAGR of 19.19% during the period 2020-2023

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: About this market

Next-generation sequencing market analysis considers sales from both consumables and equipment products. Our analysis also considers the sales of next-generation sequencing in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2020, the consumables segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as technological advances, and repetitive purchase of a broad range of NGS consumables such as test kits, assays, buffers, and reagents will play a significant role in the consumables segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global next-generation sequencing market report looks at factors such as increased utilization of NGS methods, Growing demand for early diagnosis of genetic disorders, availability of a wide range of NGS products. However, the lack of clinical validation on direct-to-consumer genetic tests, limited reimbursement policies, and challenges in implementing NGS workflow may hamper the growth of the next generation sequencing industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Eurofins GSC Lux Sarl, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Invitae Corp., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN Group, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Segment of Next Generation Sequencing Industry:

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Overview

Growing demand for early diagnosis of genetic disorders

The need to prevent physical disabilities and health conditions in newborns is increasing the demand for early diagnosis among expecting parents. Pre-implantation diagnostic tests facilitate the determination of genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis, congenital hearing loss, and thalassemia. Thus, parents are increasingly opting for preimplantation testing, which increases the adoption of NGS techniques. Sequencing technology allows for a simple PGS workflow with flexible sample throughput for consistent and quick aneuploidy detection. Thus, the growing demand for early diagnosis of genetic disorders will drive the growth of the next-generation sequencing market at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period.

Reduced costs of gene sequencing

Advances in high-throughput genetic testing procedures, biochip, and new generation sequencing (NGS) techniques have reduced the costs of gene sequencing significantly. This has led the vendors to offer low-cost services and overcome cost-related challenges. The adoption of next-generation sequencing and fluorescence-based dully automated sequencing technologies have also reduced the cost of sequencing and improved the accuracy in gene sequencing. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global next-generation sequencing market is moderately fragmented. Reseaecher’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading next-generation sequencing manufacturers, that include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Eurofins GSC Lux Sarl, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Invitae Corp., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Also, the next-generation sequencing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Next Generation Sequencing Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Next Generation Sequencing Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Next Generation Sequencing Market Report:

What will be the Next Generation Sequencing Market growth rate of the Next Generation Sequencing in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Next Generation Sequencing Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Next Generation Sequencing?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Next Generation Sequencing Market?

Who are the key vendors in Next Generation Sequencing space?

What are the Next Generation Sequencing Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Next Generation Sequencing Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Next Generation Sequencing Market?

In the end, the Next Generation Sequencing Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Next Generation Sequencing Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Next Generation Sequencing Industry covering all important parameters.

Table of Contents included in Next Generation Sequencing Market ROY Report –

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges And Many More Parts Covered.

