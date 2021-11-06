Global In-vitro Toxicity Testing Market Analysis, Sales Revenue, Share, Size and Future Development and Expected Growth at CAGR of 6.71%, Complete Report on Trends and Current Prospects

Global In-vitro Toxicity Testing Market is analysed considering industry experts, to help produce maximum returns-on-investment as it provides clarity required to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new entrants to identify and analyse the market need, market size and competition. It explains supply and demand situation, competitive scenario, challenges to market growth, market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors. Industry experts project In-vitro Toxicity Testing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.71% during the period 2020-2023

Global In-Vitro Toxicity Testing Market: About this Market

In-vitro toxicity testing is designed to identify toxic components in biological samples. Reseaecher’s in-vitro toxicity testing market analysis considers sales to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions, and others. Our analysis also considers the provision of in-vitro toxicity testing in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2020, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing costs of developing new drugs, rising number of drug rejection cases, and long duration required to get drug approval are prompting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to opt for in-vitro toxicity testing of drugs. As a result, the segment will maintain its leading market position over the forecast period. Also, our global in-vitro toxicity testing report has observed market growth factors such as increasing use of in-vitro toxicity testing by companies to reduce drug failures, presence of toxic substances, and rising number of awareness programs. However, challenges such as limitations of preclinical studies, a limited number of skilled professionals, and the presence of stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the in-vitro toxicity testing industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., CELTHER POLSKA Sp z o.o., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins GSC Lux Sarl, Evotec AG, General Electric Co., Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Segment of In-vitro Toxicity Testing Industry:

Global In-Vitro Toxicity Testing Market: Overview

Increasing use of in-vitro toxicity testing by companies to reduce drug failures

In-vitro toxicity testing is essential for pharmaceutical companies, as the technique will allow them to reduce the rejection rate of drugs in the last development stage and save cost. The testing is crucial to eliminate toxic effects in drugs that will enhance patient compliance, which, in turn, will increase sales of drugs. As a result, the demand for in-vitro toxicity testing kits and devices will increase. Consequently, the in-vitro toxicity testing market is expected to record a CAGR of almost 7% during 2020-2023.

Advances in toxicology

Constant advances in the field of toxicology, which is one of the key market trends, are prompting vendors to improve and innovate their products. The field of toxicology has been recording various technological advances such as cell culture technologies, cellular imaging technologies, and toxicogenomic. Vendors have come up with advanced techniques such as in-silico techniques that can identify smaller toxic molecular compounds. Moreover, these techniques do not require biological samples and function on computer simulation, reducing operational cost for end-users. These factors will have a positive impact on the in-vitro toxicity testing market during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global in-vitro toxicity testing market during the forecast period 2020-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global in-vitro toxicity testing market is concentrated. Reseaecher’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., CELTHER POLSKA Sp z o.o., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins GSC Lux Sarl, Evotec AG, General Electric Co., Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Also, the in-vitro toxicity testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies in strategizing and leveraging on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Table of Contents included in In-vitro Toxicity Testing Market ROY Report –

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges And Many More Parts Covered.

