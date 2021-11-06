Global Frozen Pizza Market 2020 – Research Analysis Report Growth at CAGR of 2.54% , Market Share, Size, trends and future scope, Global Manufacturers and their Analysis

Global Frozen Pizza Market is analysed considering industry experts, to help produce maximum returns-on-investment as it provides clarity required to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new entrants to identify and analyse the market need, market size and competition. It explains supply and demand situation, competitive scenario, challenges to market growth, market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors. Industry experts project Frozen Pizza market to grow at a CAGR of 2.54% during the period 2020-2023

Global Frozen Pizza Market: About this market

Frozen pizza market analysis considers sales from regular frozen pizza, premium frozen pizza, and gourmet frozen pizza. Our analysis also considers the sales of frozen pizza in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2020, the regular frozen pizza segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for low-budget pizza and new product launches will play a significant role in the regular frozen pizza segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global frozen pizza market report looks at factors such as new product launch, increasing mergers and acquisitions, and packaging innovations. However, product recall, increasing obesity and related diseases among the consumers, and challenges in storing frozen food products may hamper the growth of the frozen pizza industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Bernatello’s Foods, Caulipower LLC, Dr. August Oetker KG, General Mills Inc., Nestlé SA, Newman’s Own Inc., One Planet Pizza, Orkla ASA, and Palermo Villa Inc.

Market Segment of Frozen Pizza Industry:

Global Frozen Pizza Market: Overview

New product launches

Currently, market vendors are increasingly focusing on new product launches to increase their market share. For instance, Cappello’s launched a new line of gluten and grain-free frozen pizza featuring an almond crust and made from cage-free eggs, cassava flour, and other ingredients. Similarly, Caulipower LLC (Caulipower) launched a low-calorie and gluten-free frozen pizza product with a cauliflower crust which is available in different varieties, including Three Cheese and Margherita. Such product launches will increase the number of available options for consumers and consequently fuel the growth of the global frozen pizza market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Growing consumer inclination toward vegan frozen pizza

Health-conscious consumers prefer food products and ingredients that do not cause any health issues. Vegan consumers completely avoid animal-based products from their diet. A vegan diet has multiple health benefits like reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease and other metabolic disorders as they are rich in folate, magnesium, Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Vitamin E. For instance, One Planet Pizza plans to launch vegan frozen pizza which consists of flaxseeds-enriched dough, home-made tomato sauce, and hand-selected toppings. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global frozen pizza market during the forecast period 2020-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global frozen pizza market is moderately fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading frozen pizza manufacturers, that include Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Bernatello’s Foods, Caulipower LLC, Dr. August Oetker KG, General Mills Inc., Nestlé SA, Newman’s Own Inc., One Planet Pizza, Orkla ASA, Palermo Villa Inc.

Also, the frozen pizza market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Frozen Pizza Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Frozen Pizza Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Frozen Pizza Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Frozen Pizza Market Report:

What will be the Frozen Pizza Market growth rate of the Frozen Pizza in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Frozen Pizza Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Frozen Pizza?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Frozen Pizza Market?

Who are the key vendors in Frozen Pizza space?

What are the Frozen Pizza Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Frozen Pizza Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Frozen Pizza Market?

In the end, the Frozen Pizza Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Frozen Pizza Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Frozen Pizza Industry covering all important parameters.

