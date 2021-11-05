Global Electric Actuators Market Analysis, Sales Revenue, Share, Size and Future Development and Expected Growth at CAGR of 6.22%, Complete Report on Trends and Current Prospects

Global Electric Actuators Market is analysed considering industry experts, to help produce maximum returns-on-investment as it provides clarity required to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new entrants to identify and analyse the market need, market size and competition. It explains supply and demand situation, competitive scenario, challenges to market growth, market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors. Industry experts project Electric Actuators market to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% during the period 2020-2023

Global Electric Actuators Market: About this market

Electric actuators market analysis considers sales from both linear actuators and rotary actuators. Our analysis also considers the sales of electric actuators in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2020, the linear actuators segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as precise control of speed, acceleration, position, and torque will play a significant role in the linear actuators segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global electric actuators market report looks at factors such as growing demand for commercial and defense aircraft, increasing use of electric actuator in industrial robots and automation, and growing demand for smart actuators. However, the risk from faulty and loosely insulated electric actuators and their malfunctions, fluctuating raw material prices, and high initial set up cost for end-users of electric actuators may hamper the growth of the electric actuators industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., LINAK AS, Moog Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Rotork Plc, Siemens AG, SMC Corp., and Toshiba Corp.

Market Segment of Electric Actuators Industry:

Global Electric Actuators Market: Overview

Growing demand for commercial and defense aircraft

The demand for commercial and defense aircraft fleet is increasing globally due to increasing air passenger traffic. Electric actuators also reduce the burden on maintenance personnel as they are more reliable compared to conventional actuators. Electric actuators are a cost cost-effective and viable alternative solution instead of existing hydraulic and pneumatic actuator systems in commercial and defense aircraft. This helps in improving the performance and provide accurate control and faster reaction time. For instance, United Airlines recently announced its plans to include 40 new mainline aircraft to its fleet. This will lead to the expansion of the global electric actuators market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

The growing use of electric actuators in smart homes

Electric actuators will be used in smart homes in applications such as providing linear motion for objects including recliners, blinds, pergolas, sit-stand desks, and kitchen appliances. For example, electric actuators are used in sit-stand desks to adjust the height. Therefore, the growth in the number of smart homes is expected to have a positive impact on the global electric actuators market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global electric actuators market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric actuators manufacturers, that include ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., LINAK AS, Moog Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Rotork Plc, Siemens AG, SMC Corp., Toshiba Corp.

Also, the electric actuators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Electric Actuators Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Electric Actuators Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Electric Actuators Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Electric Actuators Market Report:

What will be the Electric Actuators Market growth rate of the Electric Actuators in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Electric Actuators Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Electric Actuators?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Electric Actuators Market?

Who are the key vendors in Electric Actuators space?

What are the Electric Actuators Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Electric Actuators Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Electric Actuators Market?

In the end, the Electric Actuators Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Electric Actuators Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Electric Actuators Industry covering all important parameters.

Table of Contents included in Electric Actuators Market ROY Report –

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges And Many More Parts Covered.

