Interbody Fusion Cage Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

Interbody Fusion Cage is an implantable medical device used to maintain the forminal height of the spine. Interbody fusion cages are inserted between the spinal cords when the space between the discs is distracted. These interbody fusion cages are made from materials such as titanium, carbon fiber, or allograft femur.

Rise in geriatric population and increase in incidences of spinal injuries and sports injuries drive the growth of the market. In addition, surge in demand for interbody fusion cage surgeries due to advantages that allow the surgeon to directly decompress nerves and reconstruct the spine further fuels the market growth. Moreover, the launch of novel interbody fusion cages with new compatible materials create more opportunities in the market.

Lumbar

Cervical

Thoraco-lumbar

Thoracic Major Applications are as follows:

Hospital

Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Center