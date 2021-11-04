Aromatic Compounds Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

Global “Aromatic Compounds Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Aromatic Compounds market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Aromatic Compounds manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Aromatic Compounds Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Aromatic compounds, also known as arenes or aromatics, are chemicalcompounds that contain conjugated planar ring systems with delocalizedpi electron clouds instead of discrete alternating single and double bonds. Typical aromatic compounds are benzene and toluene. An aromatic compound is any compound that contains a benzene ring or has certain benzene-like properties (but not necessarily a strong aroma).

Scope of the Aromatic Compounds Market Report: This report focuses on the Aromatic Compounds in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Aromatic Compounds industry, especially in Asia and North America regions. The main market players are Sinopec, ExxonMobile, Total S.A., China National Petroleum, BP Chemicals, Shell, Reliance Industries, SK, Koch, Formosa Plastics, JX Nippon Oil&Energy, INEOS Group, ConocoPhillios, SABIC, LyondellBasell etc. The sale of Aromatic Compounds is about 133040 K MT in 2015. Asia Pacific (Ex.china) region is the largest supplier of Aromatic Compounds, with a production market share nearly 34.21% and sales market share nearly 29.49% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in Asia Pacific (Ex.china) region, while Asia Pacific (Ex.china) region also is the largest consumption region.The second place is North America, with the production market share of 18.78% and the sales market share over 21.10%. Europe is another important market of Aromatic Compounds, enjoying 14.60% production market share and 17.58% sales market share. Aromatic Compounds is used in Solvent, Additive, and Organic Chemical Raw material areas. Report data showed that 30.67% of the Aromatic Compounds market demand in Solvent, 16.87% in Additive, and 48.33% in Organic Chemical Raw material in 2015. There are mainly four kinds of Aromatic Compounds, which are Benzene, Toluene, Xylenes, PAH. The production market shares are 34.23%, 18.65%, 33.74% and 6.41% in 2015.Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Aromatic Compounds industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Aromatic Compounds have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.The worldwide market for Aromatic Compounds is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 203000 million US$ in 2023, from 131600 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Benzene

Toluene

Xylenes

PAH

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Solvent

Additive

Organic Chemical