Global Strontium Carbonate Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

As a main product in salt industry, strontium carbonate has strong X-ray shielding function and unique physical-chemical properties. It is widely used in electronics, military industry, metallurgy, light industry, medicine and optics fields. It develops fast in world€™s inorganic chemical materials.

Solvay

Honjo Chemical Corp

Redstar

Qinghai Jinrui Group

Hebei Xinji Chemical Group

Shijiazhuang Zhengding Jinshi Chemical

Zaozhuang Yongli Chemcial Co.,Ltd

Gansu Minyue Fuyuan Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Solvay is the only major manufacturer of strontium carbonate in Germany and Western Europe, strontium salt upstream products mainly rely on imports from China, which is reflected in China's cheap labor costs and environmental issues, with the development of technology in the next few years, more rational the emergence of technology, there will be more foreign manufacturers will enter into this field.At present, the downstream market in China is relatively saturated, therefore, subject to major downstream manufacturers greatly troubled by export problems, which forced the domestic manufacturers continue to increase the amount of production technology, higher quality for strontium carbonate.Over all, although many factors that limit the development of the market, but because of the excellent quality of strontium carbonate, the coming years will greatly promote the development of the food additives industry. Therefore, we recommend that if you have a fixed downstream customer, still highly recommended to enter into this field.The worldwide market for Strontium Carbonate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 240 million US$ in 2023, from 200 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Industrial Grade

Electronic Grade Major Applications are as follows:

Glass

Magnetic Materials

Metal Smelting